 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 - Qualifying
Trevor Bayne to run three Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing this season
nbc_golf_gt_rorymcilroy_230823.jpg
Rory McIlroy says Tiger Woods making an impact as a player director
Day 5 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Katie Moon, Nina Kennedy share gold at world track and field championships

Top Clips

Budds.jpeg
Pro Motocross Round 10 at Budds Creek best moments
nbc_golf_gt_nickdunlap_230823.jpg
Dunlap ‘embraced the pressure’ during Amateur win
nbc_golf_gt_alexapano_230823.jpg
Pano plans to keep momentum after ISPS win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 - Qualifying
Trevor Bayne to run three Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing this season
nbc_golf_gt_rorymcilroy_230823.jpg
Rory McIlroy says Tiger Woods making an impact as a player director
Day 5 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Katie Moon, Nina Kennedy share gold at world track and field championships

Top Clips

Budds.jpeg
Pro Motocross Round 10 at Budds Creek best moments
nbc_golf_gt_nickdunlap_230823.jpg
Dunlap ‘embraced the pressure’ during Amateur win
nbc_golf_gt_alexapano_230823.jpg
Pano plans to keep momentum after ISPS win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hovland plans to stay consistent with FedEx Cup

August 23, 2023 02:51 PM
Viktor Hovland says that he plans to stay consistent amid his FedEx Cup Standing heading into the 2023 TOUR Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_nickdunlap_230823.jpg
7:29
Dunlap ‘embraced the pressure’ during Amateur win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_alexapano_230823.jpg
7:41
Pano plans to keep momentum after ISPS win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rorymcilroy_230823.jpg
11:34
McIlroy: Woods’ role on PGA board ‘has been felt’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pettersenint_230822.jpg
11:31
Pettersen wants ‘feisty, energetic’ Solheim team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_womenspicks_230822.jpg
3:17
Analyzing Pettersen’s picks for 2023 Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_toddlewismonahanhealth_230822.jpg
5:43
Monahan: ‘I’m a work in progress’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jaymonahandiscussion_230822.jpg
6:52
Monahan teases ‘positive outcome’ for PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_monahansentry_230822.jpg
1:57
PGA Tour committed to The Sentry in Maui
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_monahanadresseslivpif_230822.jpg
8:45
Monahan embracing more player involvement
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_charlotta_230821.jpg
6:20
Charlotta Sorenstam playing USSWO
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mickelsonreacs_230821.jpg
8:27
Gambling clouds Mickelson’s role in golf world
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_waltersintv_230821.jpg
8:14
Walters discusses relationship with Mickelson
Now Playing