Is McIlroy or Scheffler the PGA Tour POTY?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the upcoming Genesis Scottish Open before breaking down who they believe the PGA Tour Player of the Year is between Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.
Inside Bish’s emotional golf journey
Bailey Bish discusses her journey through childhood to the U.S. Adaptive Open, where she'll defend her title as reigning champion in Rockville, Maryland.
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the upcoming Genesis Scottish Open before breaking down who they believe the PGA Tour Player of the Year is between Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.
Schauffele: Full chase mode going into Scotland
Xander Schauffele discuses his mindset as he heads to Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open, and the Golf Today crew examine what the two-time major winner needs to do to regain his confidence this year.
‘Made my life better': How golfer’s spirit won out
Hear the story of Max Togisala, one of the players in the U.S. Adaptive Open field, who was paralyzed in a skiing accident that restricted his athletic capabilities but couldn't break his spirit.
No need for panic button on Korda, winless in 2025
Beth Ann Nichols gives the top names to watch in the Amundi Evian Championship: Hye-Jin Choi seeking to join the winner's circle, Nelly Korda looking for her first win of the year and Minjee Lee chasing the Hall of Fame.
Campbell’s unique style, story have place on Tour
After hearing Brian Campbell reflect on his long, windy journey to two wins, Rich Lerner and Todd Lewis talk about how his style has a place on Tour, even if his short hitting isn't sustainable long-term.
‘Big, big deal': U.S. Adaptive Open gets under way
Watch highlights from Monday's opening-round action at the U.S. Adaptive Open, before Andy Stevenson comments from Woodmont Country Club about the significance of the event.
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
Jackson Koivun and Luke Clanton discuss their mindsets heading into the John Deere Classic, which will present a great opportunity to many young players in the field.
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup
Zach Johnson joins Golf Today to discuss the John Deere Classic, if he feels old after turning 50, the future of his golf career, the PGA Tour FedExCup standings, Keegan Bradley's U.S. Ryder Cup backroom team and more.
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble
The race for the FedExCup Playoffs and top-100 PGA Tour exemption status is heating up, and the John Deere Classic is a key week for those on the bubble, like Rickie Fowler. Hailey Hunter brings the latest from Illinois.