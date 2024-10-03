 Skip navigation
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day One
Darren Fichardt leads as golf’s power players compete in Scotland
NHL: Preseason-New York Islanders at New York Rangers
USA Hockey honors Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau with helmet decal
generic_1920_golf_ball_pin.jpg
Indonesia’s Randy Bintang leads Asia-Pacific Am with Masters, Open invites on the line

nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_241003.jpg
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1
nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Monahan, Al-Rumayyan play in same group in pro-am

October 3, 2024 01:03 PM
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF Chief Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan played together in the pro-am at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Does this mean anything for PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations?
