Monahan, Al-Rumayyan play in same group in pro-am
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF Chief Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan played together in the pro-am at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Does this mean anything for PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations?
List, Norlander team up against damage to Augusta
Luke List and Henrik Norlander are factoring assistance for their town of Augusta into their play at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week following the devastation of Hurricane Helene.
Positives from McIlroy’s year of close calls
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to assess Rory McIlroy's year and how there are some positive takeaways despite falling short so many times in 2024.
Nitties: Bennett can finish top-30 at KFT Champ.
James Nitties joins Golf Central to preview the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and determine who has a good shot at earning their PGA Tour cards at the event.
Fowler looking to get on track at Sanderson Farms
Todd Lewis joins Golf Central to talk about the FedExCup Fall so far and who could have a good showing at the Sanderson Farms Championship
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd. 4
Watch the top moments from the final round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, part of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where players are battling for PGA Tour status.
Highlights: Horschel wins BMW PGA Championship
Check out highlights from Billy Horschel's playoff victory over Rory McIlroy at the BMW PGA Championship from Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England.
Examining Horschel’s composure in BMW Champ. win
The Golf Central crew takes a closer look at Billy Horschel's clutch playoff victory at the BMW Championship, including how he remained calm under pressure in the final round.
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and highlights from the third round of the 2024 BMW PGA Championship from Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England.
PGA Tour cards at stake in Korn Ferry Tour Finals
Watch the top moments from Friday's action in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, part of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where players are battling for PGA Tour status.