Thomas ‘chomping at the bit’ to play again

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 World Series preview: How to watch, schedule, betting odds
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
Week 7 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers
Chiefs vs. Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btetnfbim_241022.jpg
Bet It In A Minute: Vikings vs. Rams, NFL Week 8
nbc_pl_2rmancityv2_241022.jpg
What does Man City need to fix going forward?
nbc_golf_toddontiger_241022.jpg
Remembering Tiger’s historic 82nd PGA Tour win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 World Series preview: How to watch, schedule, betting odds
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
Week 7 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers
Chiefs vs. Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btetnfbim_241022.jpg
Bet It In A Minute: Vikings vs. Rams, NFL Week 8
nbc_pl_2rmancityv2_241022.jpg
What does Man City need to fix going forward?
nbc_golf_toddontiger_241022.jpg
Remembering Tiger’s historic 82nd PGA Tour win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Thomas 'chomping at the bit' to play again

October 22, 2024 02:55 PM
Justin Thomas talks about his excitement to return to competition, his track record of success in Asia and his preparation to become a dad.
Up Next
nbc_golf_toddontiger_241022.jpg
12:05
Remembering Tiger’s historic 82nd PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jtpresser_241022.jpg
2:29
Thomas ‘chomping at the bit’ to play again
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kftpresident_241022.jpg
3:50
Could KFT expand full exempt status for players?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_241021.jpg
7:36
Is Green the most underrated golfer on LPGA Tour?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart2_241021.jpg
8:59
Is TGL missing opportunity with Tiger, Rory?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_241021.jpg
7:17
Woodland takes step in comeback with top-10 finish
Now Playing
matt_mccarty.jpg
13:29
McCarty continues rise with first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_noahgoodwin_241009.jpg
7:50
Goodwin trusting process that earned PGA Tour card
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ronsirakhit_241009.jpg
7:00
Korda’s dominant year will lead to Rolex award
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amyrogers_241009.jpg
6:05
PGA Tour returns to Utah for 1st time in 61 years
Now Playing