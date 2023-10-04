 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_betmgm_week6_231004.jpg
Big Ten Betting Power Rankings - Week 6
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
High Limit Bridgeport 2023 Rico Abreu podium AtHighLimitRacing twitter.jpg
Rico Abreu wins High Limit Sprint car race at Bridgeport, closes on Kyle Larson in championship points
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
oly_gawtm_worlds_bilesfloor.jpg
Simone Biles, U.S. women’s gymnastics team win record world championships title

Top Clips

nbc_rbs_jruetoceltics_231004.jpg
How does Holiday’s move impact his fantasy value?
oly_ga_worlds_digitalpreview.jpg
Biles, U.S. women eye more history at worlds
nbc_bfa_cowboys49ersv2_231004_1920x1080_2269696579622.jpg
Cowboys can quiet noise by beating 49ers on SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Knapp discusses perseverance and pro journey

October 4, 2023 03:07 PM
Jake Knapp joins Golf Today to discuss working as a bouncer, making ends meet to keep his golf career alive and what being a professional means to him.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_knappint_231004.jpg
7:25
Knapp discusses perseverance and pro journey
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rileyint_231004.jpg
7:02
Riley eyeing a spot in the 2024 Signature events
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_foxint_231004.jpg
9:30
Fox reminisces Dunhill Links Championship moments
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_abergatsanderson_231004.jpg
6:35
Aberg honoring his commitment to Sanderson Farms
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_thompsonatshriners_231004.jpg
7:17
Thompson receives invite to compete on PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_231004.jpg
1:26
Hovland helps Europeans win Ryder Cup on home soil
Now Playing
Mackenzie Hughes
6:52
Can Hughes defend Sanderson Farms Championship?
Now Playing
Solheim Cup
11:46
Stupples and Nichols share thoughts on Solheim Cup
Now Playing
Hayden Buckley
7:36
Buckley healthy ahead of Sanderson Farms home game
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethpageryder_231002.jpg
5:04
Previewing the 2025 Ryder Cup outlook in Bethpage
Now Playing