Top News

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Early 12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft Thoughts
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_phillysswrap_230726.jpg
Best moments from PL Summer Series in Philadelphia
nbc_pl_guimaraesmicdup_230726.JPG
Guimaraes’ mic’d up, first-person POV v. Villa
nbc_moto_washougalbestmoments_230726.jpg
Pro Motocross Round 8 at Washougal best moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Langer previews The Senior Open Championship

July 26, 2023 02:38 PM
Bernhard Langer joins Golf Today to discuss his preparation ahead of the PGA Tour Champions The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in South Wales.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_notahbegayintv_230726.jpg
9:27
Begay III previews his debut at The Senior Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_3mupdate_230726.jpg
3:49
Thomas trying to learn from his competitors
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rosezhangpresser_230726.jpg
5:38
Zhang has ‘fresh outlook’ ahead of Evian
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavhit_230726.jpg
4:10
PGA Tour highlighted by 3M Open, Wyndham
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pgatourunirakings_230726.jpg
7:02
Thorbjornsen doesn’t take No. 1 ranking lightly
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_drmorrisintv_230726.jpg
8:13
How Harman focused on the controllable at The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_golfolympics_230726.jpg
6:46
IGF expects 2024 Olympics to continue to grow golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_thenine_230725.jpg
3:02
The Nine: Best from The Open, U.S. Girls’ Junior
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_amyrodgers_230725.jpg
3:02
Finau hoping to find spark again at 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_romerointv_23072.jpg
4:19
Romero taking big steps after U.S. Girls’ Junior
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_paigemckenzie_230727.jpg
4:11
Analyzing top names to watch at Evian Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_corpuz_230727.jpg
5:40
Corpuz gearing up for another major run
Now Playing