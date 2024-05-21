Watch Now
Scheffler arrest investigation still ongoing
Golf Today provides an update from the Scottie Scheffler arrest, stating that the Louisville Police Department will investigate protocols from the incident.
Players react to Colonial Country Club updates
Hailey Hunter runs through the extensive renovations to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas that players must adjust to ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Sorenstam gives fellow Swede Lindblad Annika Award
LSU's Ingrid Lindblad receives the Annika Trophy, named after fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam, for the national female collegiate player of the year before she and Sorenstam comment on the meaning of the award.
Scheffler working on putting before Charles Schwab
Hailey Hunt reports that Scottie Scheffler has been practicing his putting ahead of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after struggling on the green in last year's event.
Sirak: Korda’s belief has caught up to her ability
Golf Channel's Ron Sirak describes the historical magnitude of Nelly Korda's run and notes the traits Korda has that puts her up there with other golf greats.
Scheffler’s arraignment hearing rescheduled
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to report the latest regarding Scottie Scheffler's arraignment hearing and how it will affect his schedule going forward.
Korda becoming the ‘Caitlin Clark of women’s golf’
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch discuss how Nelly Korda's success on the green is spreading her influence beyond just the women's golf sphere.
Bryan brothers excited for Myrtle Beach Classic
Wesley and George Bryan, who have an increasingly popular YouTube channel, join Golf Today to discuss what it means to them to compete in the Myrtle Beach Classic.
What Rory’s board departure means for the PGA Tour
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to report on the fallout from Rory McIlroy not returning to the PGA Tour policy board, exploring what it means for Webb Simpson, the PGA Tour-PIF deal and golf's future.
Roundtable: Mickelson’s threat, Gooch’s PGA invite
Golf Today welcomes Johnson Wagner and Rex Hoggard to react to Phil Mickelson's "ludicrous" threat of LIV Golf players boycotting major championships, Talor Gooch's PGA invite, Jordan Spieth's health and Viktor Hovland.