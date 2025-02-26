Watch Now
Donald feeling comfortable as Ryder Cup captain
Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald joins Golf Today from PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens to discuss the success of European players on the PGA Tour this season, how he'll build team camaraderie, and more.
Spieth outlines next steps following wrist surgery
The Golf Today crew analyzes Jordan Spieth reflecting on his road to recovery from wrist surgery and outlining his next steps ahead of the 2025 Cognizant Classic.
Questions remain with PGA Tour-PIF negotiations
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to discuss the latest PGA Tour Policy Board meeting and provide the latest on the negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
Kim’s AimPoint putt not the most egregious offense
The Golf Today crew reacts to A-lim Kim using AimPoint on a very short putt at the Honda LPGA Thailand and explain why changes must be made, despite Kim's usage not being the worst offense.
PGA Tour has ‘leverage’ in talks with LIV Golf
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to assess the fallout from Jay Monahan and Tiger Woods' White House visit, detailing potential next steps and timelines as the PGA Tour and LIV Golf work towards a deal.
Nordqvist: An ‘honor’ to be Solheim Cup captain
Anna Nordqvist, who has played in nine Solheim Cups during her accomplished career, joins Golf Today to discuss what it means to be named captain of the 2026 European team.
What is best tournament for Tiger to play at next?
Golf Today discusses all things Tiger Woods after the death of his mother, questioning when he will make his next PGA Tour appearance and recapping his performance for Jupiter Links in a TGL match against New York.
Optimism builds for PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss Tiger Woods' timeline, PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations and other big storylines in the wolrd of golf.
How Cobbs Creek helped break golf’s color barrier
In honor of Black History Month, Golf Today explores Charlie Sifford's story as the "Jackie Robinson" of golf and how vital Cobbs Creek Golf Course in Philadelphia has been on breaking the sport's color barrier.
How PGA Tour can evolve amid LIV Golf negotiations
Paul McGinley joins Golf Today to explore the latest surrounding the European Ryder Cup team, a potential timeline for a PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal, if golfers should be contracted on the Tour, and much more.