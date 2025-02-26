 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Junior Caminero
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jordan Westburg

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_traviskelce_250226.jpg
Kelce won’t be a top-five fantasy TE if he returns
nbc_nfl_nolenint_250226.jpg
Ole Miss DT Nolen striving to be the best in NFL
nbc_nfl_turnerint_250226.jpg
Turner breaks down pass-rushing mindset

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Junior Caminero
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jordan Westburg

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_traviskelce_250226.jpg
Kelce won’t be a top-five fantasy TE if he returns
nbc_nfl_nolenint_250226.jpg
Ole Miss DT Nolen striving to be the best in NFL
nbc_nfl_turnerint_250226.jpg
Turner breaks down pass-rushing mindset

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Donald feeling comfortable as Ryder Cup captain

February 26, 2025 12:35 PM
Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald joins Golf Today from PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens to discuss the success of European players on the PGA Tour this season, how he'll build team camaraderie, and more.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250226.jpg
7:53
Donald feeling comfortable as Ryder Cup captain
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250225.jpg
6:25
Spieth outlines next steps following wrist surgery
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hoggardhit_260225.jpg
2:58
Questions remain with PGA Tour-PIF negotiations
Now Playing
Kim_Aimpoint_raw.jpg
3:28
Kim’s AimPoint putt not the most egregious offense
Now Playing
pga_tour.jpg
6:24
PGA Tour has ‘leverage’ in talks with LIV Golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nordqvistinterview_250224.jpg
10:26
Nordqvist: An ‘honor’ to be Solheim Cup captain
Now Playing
tigerwoodspgareturn.jpg
3:49
What is best tournament for Tiger to play at next?
Now Playing
new_golf_thumb.jpg
9:59
Optimism builds for PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_cobbscreek_250211.jpg
4:55
How Cobbs Creek helped break golf’s color barrier
Now Playing
pgatour.jpg
13:25
How PGA Tour can evolve amid LIV Golf negotiations
Now Playing