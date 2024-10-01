List pushing himself to improve in his 40s

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Southern California
Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, and betting trends
Pete Rose Warms Up At Shea Stadium
In remembering Pete Rose, a complicated calibration of player and person
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Two
PIF’s Yasir Al-Rumayyan to play with Jay Monahan, Rory McIlroy in DP World Tour event at St. Andrews

Top Clips

nbc_roto_betncaaf3pm_241001.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: IND-NW, Iowa-OSU, Week 6
nbc_pl_leigoal2v3_241001.jpg
ICYMI: Justin’s screamer puts Leicester City level
nbc_roto_betncaaf12pm_241001.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UCLA-PSU, MIZZ-TAMU, Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Southern California
Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, and betting trends
Pete Rose Warms Up At Shea Stadium
In remembering Pete Rose, a complicated calibration of player and person
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Two
PIF’s Yasir Al-Rumayyan to play with Jay Monahan, Rory McIlroy in DP World Tour event at St. Andrews

Top Clips

nbc_roto_betncaaf3pm_241001.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: IND-NW, Iowa-OSU, Week 6
nbc_pl_leigoal2v3_241001.jpg
ICYMI: Justin’s screamer puts Leicester City level
nbc_roto_betncaaf12pm_241001.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UCLA-PSU, MIZZ-TAMU, Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

List pushing himself to improve in his 40s

October 1, 2024 04:05 PM
Luke List joins Golf Today to talk about Hurricane Helene relief in the southeast, continuing to develop his game as he looks to defend his win at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_lukelist_241001.jpg
7:33
List pushing himself to improve in his 40s
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_johnwood_241001.jpg
10:20
Wood: Leave Presidents Cup alone, but PIF deal key
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_austinintv_241001.jpg
11:41
Austin discusses lack of distinction in men’s golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtableprescup_240930.jpg
7:01
Lack of INT team depth makes for uneven Pres. Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rahmroundtable_240930.jpg
3:34
Rahm looking to maintain eligibility for Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_9bestshotspc_240930.jpg
3:13
Highlights: Best shots from 2024 Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_omeararetiring_v2_240916.jpg
12:46
O’Meara announces retirement from pro golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_solheimreacs_240916.jpg
7:08
Stupples: LPGA’s Solheim Cup struggles ‘bad form’
Now Playing
nbc_gt_nordqvist_240911.jpg
3:47
Nordqvist has experience on her side for Solheim
Now Playing
nbc_gt_jimmyfallonsegment_240911.jpg
13:37
Fallon discusses golf match vs. DJ Khaled
Now Playing