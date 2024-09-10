Watch Now
Homa was 'most controversial' President's Cup pick
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today's roundtable to discuss the upcoming President's Cup and what to look out for, as well as the PGA Tour's schedule changes.
Up Next
Romine keeping eye on USC women, LSU men’s teams
Romine keeping eye on USC women, LSU men's teams
Brentley Romine joins Golf Today to discuss the most intriguing teams and players on both the men's and women's sides during the college golf season.
No phone, no problem for Procore qualifier Hubbard
No phone, no problem for Procore qualifier Hubbard
After a cold plunge gone wrong briefly cost Mark Hubbard his phone -- and thus a Procore Championship spot, after missing registration -- he joined Golf Today to chat about qualifying on Monday anyway and his game.
Homa was ‘most controversial’ President’s Cup pick
Homa was 'most controversial' President's Cup pick
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today's roundtable to discuss the upcoming President's Cup and what to look out for, as well as the PGA Tour's schedule changes.
How Korda’s stardom fits into Solheim Cup
How Korda's stardom fits into Solheim Cup
Following Nelly Korda's comments about leaning on her American teammates at the Solheim Cup, the Golf Today crew analyzes the storylines around the world No. 1 entering the event.
Auburn is team to watch this 2024 NCAA golf season
Auburn is team to watch this 2024 NCAA golf season
Golf Today looks at the upcoming 2024 NCAA golf landscape and what teams people should be watching this season.
Team USA an ‘underdog’ vs. Europe in Solheim Cup
Team USA an 'underdog' vs. Europe in Solheim Cup
The Golf Today crew previews the upcoming Solheim Cup, breaking down Team USA and Team Europe and discussing how much pressure USA captain Stacy Lewis is under entering the tournament.
Burns confident in Team USA at Presidents Cup
Burns confident in Team USA at Presidents Cup
Sam Burns joins Golf Today after he was named one of Jim Furyk's six captain's picks for the 2024 Presidents Cup, stating he's confident in the team that the U.S. will send to Royal Montreal.
Furyk announces, explains US Presidents Cup picks
Furyk announces, explains US Presidents Cup picks
Watch Jim Furyk announce his six captain's picks for the 2024 Presidents Cup and explain some of the choices and omissions that could get more scrutiny.
Lee ready to ‘dig deep’ in first Presidents Cup
Lee ready to 'dig deep' in first Presidents Cup
Min Woo Lee joins Golf Today ahead of his first Presidents Cup experience, sharing how the Olympics has "sparked" his game in team play, his expectations for the event, and much more.