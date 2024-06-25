Watch Now
Lee set to join sister, Minjee, at Paris Olympics
Min Woo Lee explains what a "huge honor" it will be to represent Australia at the Paris Olympics, where he ranks in the FedExCup standings and Rocket Mortgage Classic expectations.
LPGA Tour duos excited for Dow Championship
Between Rose Zhang-Alexa Pano and Charley Hull-Georgia Hall, there's going to be plenty of excitement and banter at the Dow Championship, the LPGA Tour's lone team event.
Min Woo Lee explains what a "huge honor" it will be to represent Australia at the Paris Olympics, where he ranks in the FedExCup standings and Rocket Mortgage Classic expectations.
PGA Tour entering crucial pre-playoff stretch
PGA Tour players around the bubble of the FedExCup Playoffs have a chance to go on a run and solidify themselves in the field, but are the tour's new signature events making it too difficult on lower-ranked players?
Korda, Vu, Zhang headline Team USA women’s golf
Golf Channel’s Ron Sirak spotlights the field of 60 players who qualified for the Olympic women’s golf competition, including Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang, who all are locked in for Team USA.
Yang’s KPMG win ‘a celebration for the whole tour’
Beth Ann Nichols stops by Golf Today to chat about Amy Yang's fantastic performance in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Lexi Thompson's ambiguity about her retirement plans and more.
‘No superlatives left’ for Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler is lapping the PGA Tour field due to skill, but his laid-back nature may also discourage competitors from attacking him with a true edge.
How YouTube has changed DeChambeau’s perception
Garrett Clark and Tom "Bubbie" Broders from Good Good Golf join Golf Today ahead of the Midwest Open to unpack Bryson DeChambeau's play in the 2024 U.S. Open.
Diaz: McIlroy lacked concentration in U.S. Open
Jaime Diaz joins the Golf Today set to share his thoughts on Rory McIlroy's "tragedy" in the final round of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.
DeChambeau joins TODAY after U.S. Open win
Bryson DeChambeau joins the TODAY Show fresh off his U.S. Open win in Pinehurst, North Carolina to discuss his 55-yard bunker shot and the inspiration his late father played in the major win.