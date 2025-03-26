Watch Now
Jets CB Gardner 'addicted' to playing golf
New York Jets CB and golf enthusiast Sauce Gardner explains when he first started playing golf, how he is improving his game and his goals for the rest of the NFLPA Classic.
Wood’s takeaways from Florida, Ryder Cup updates
John Wood joins Golf Today to share what's peaking his interest ahead of the Masters and provides an update on the U.S. Ryder Cup team's preparation six months out.
Is Scheffler playing ‘catch up’ after offseason?
Scottie Scheffler feels he is "dialing things in" ahead of The Houston Open, and Golf Today discusses how his layoff may have set him back as someone who is traditionally very "structured."
McIlroy picking holes in game despite Players win
Rory McIlroy discusses his mindset after winning The Players Championship, his approach to playing at Memorial Park and how much he’s thinking about Augusta with the Masters approaching.
Thielen: ‘Big target’ defending NFLPA Classic win
Panthers WR Adam Thielen's team will be defending its title in the NFLPA Golf Classic on Golf Channel this Tuesday and Wednesday. He tells Damon Hack about his excitement for the challenge, how he got into golf and more.
Defending ANWA champ Woad embracing elite status
Lottie Woad joins Golf Today to talk about her Augusta National Women's Amateur 2024 win, how things changed for her with the increased exposure and embracing her status as the "hunted" in the women's amateur game.
Support making Spaun ‘hungrier’ as Masters nears
Ahead of the Texas Children's Houston Open, J.J. Spaun tells Kira K. Dixon he's focusing on the positives from The Players and using the outpouring of support as fuel as he tunes up for The Masters at Augusta.
‘Brutal mess’ LPGA gaffe affects Popov, three more
The LPGA put Sophia Popov in three events this year ... that she wasn't qualified for. Beth Ann Nichols explains the fallout of the "brutal mess," who was affected, some stars' outlooks this year and pace of play.
Finau focusing on health as season ramps up
Tony Finau tells Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner where his mind is at as the 2025 season kicks into full gear -- and what's still motivating him after all his success on the PGA Tour.
Ontario Boys relive how Players trip came together
The Ontario Boys -- Liam Fischer, Beck Ljungberg and Caleb Patry -- join Golf Today to explain how their memorable journey to TPC Sawgrass for The Players came together, as well as their TGL trip and future golf plans.