MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men's College Basketball
Horse Racing

Watch Now

Jets CB Gardner 'addicted' to playing golf

March 26, 2025 01:10 PM
New York Jets CB and golf enthusiast Sauce Gardner explains when he first started playing golf, how he is improving his game and his goals for the rest of the NFLPA Classic.
Up Next
nbc_gt_sauceintv_250326.jpg
2:43
Jets CB Gardner ‘addicted’ to playing golf
Now Playing
scheffler.jpg
5:40
Wood’s takeaways from Florida, Ryder Cup updates
Now Playing
nbc_gt_scottiedesk_250326.jpg
4:04
Is Scheffler playing ‘catch up’ after offseason?
Now Playing
RoryGT3-26.jpg
6:26
McIlroy picking holes in game despite Players win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_adamintv_250325.jpg
2:14
Thielen: ‘Big target’ defending NFLPA Classic win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woadintv_250325.jpg
4:00
Defending ANWA champ Woad embracing elite status
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spaunseg_250325.jpg
2:58
Support making Spaun ‘hungrier’ as Masters nears
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bethannintv_250325.jpg
6:14
‘Brutal mess’ LPGA gaffe affects Popov, three more
Now Playing
nbc_golf_finauintv_250325.jpg
6:22
Finau focusing on health as season ramps up
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ontarioboys_250324.jpg
8:01
Ontario Boys relive how Players trip came together
Now Playing