PGA Tour committed to The Sentry in Maui
Jay Monahan is hopeful to be at The Sentry at Maui's Kapalua, but there are "so many unknowns," and even though the PGA Tour wants to be respectful of the challenges and to help revitalize, it's outside of their hands.
Monahan: ‘I’m a work in progress’
Todd Lewis believes that an "inspired" Jay Monahan is at "peace" after taking steps to better his mental and physical well being, and that negotiations are going well from a PGA Tour perspective.
Monahan teases ‘positive outcome’ for PGA Tour
Rex Hoggard and Eamon Lynch react to Jay Monahan forecasting a "positive outcome" for the PGA Tour, but it remains uncertain whether or not that will involve LIV Golf and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
Monahan embracing more player involvement
Jay Monahan sees the PGA Tour and LIV Golf operating in "good faith on both sides" in an effort to transform something that was initially divisive into something that can be more productive for both entities.
Charlotta Sorenstam playing USSWO
Charlotta Sorenstam talks about her expectations for her first U.S. Senior Women's Open and the state of her game entering the event.
Gambling clouds Mickelson’s role in golf world
Damon Hack and George Savaricas offer their reactions on Billy Walters' interview with Jimmy Roberts, wherein Walters discussed his gambling interactions with Phil Mickelson.
Walters discusses relationship with Mickelson
Billy Walters talks with Jimmy Roberts about his interactions with Phil Mickelson in the realm of gambling and the difficulty of betting for the average person.
McCoy ‘thrilled’ with U.S. Walker Cup roster
U.S. Walker Cup Captain Mike McCoy talks about the experience he wants for his team and the keys to performing at St. Andrews.
Who should be U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks?
Damon Hack and George Savaricas evaluate the qualifiers for the U.S. Ryder Cup team and make their cases for the players they think should be captain's picks.
Scheffler’s putting continues to be an issue
Scottie Scheffler's putter once again let him down as he lost a late lead at the BMW Championship. The Golf Today desk explains how much his struggles on the green have cost him this season.
Hovland primed for a Rahm-like jump into elite
The Golf Today crew breaks down how Viktor Hovland's stellar closing round at the BMW Championship indicates his great potential moving forward.
Rolfing calls for awareness of Maui wildfires
Mark Rolfing joins Golf Today to talk about the effects of the Maui wildfires and how people can help support the area.