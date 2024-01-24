 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympic Ice Hockey Final
100th anniversary of the Winter Olympics: Flashback to Chamonix 1924
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Consumer Cellular joins RFK Racing for 2024
Illinois v Maryland
Big Ten College Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois, Michigan State trending up

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_callaway_240124.jpg
Inside Callaway’s newest drivers and irons
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_240124.jpg
Is Mahomes to blame for how Allen is discussed?
nbc_dps_stevepalazzolointerview_240124.jpg
Two-point conversion analytics changing convention

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympic Ice Hockey Final
100th anniversary of the Winter Olympics: Flashback to Chamonix 1924
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Consumer Cellular joins RFK Racing for 2024
Illinois v Maryland
Big Ten College Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois, Michigan State trending up

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_callaway_240124.jpg
Inside Callaway’s newest drivers and irons
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_240124.jpg
Is Mahomes to blame for how Allen is discussed?
nbc_dps_stevepalazzolointerview_240124.jpg
Two-point conversion analytics changing convention

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Players talk memories of Tiger at Torrey Pines

January 24, 2024 02:06 PM
Max Homa, Xander Schauffele and other PGA Tour stars discuss Tiger Woods' many great moments at Torrey Pine ahead of the upcoming Farmer's Insurance Open.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_callaway_240124.jpg
3:19
Inside Callaway’s newest drivers and irons
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_baileygolfshoes_240124.jpg
6:36
Street-style golf shoes the trend for 2024
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tigerattorreypine_240124.jpg
5:52
Players talk memories of Tiger at Torrey Pines
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_fitzpatricksketchers_240124.jpg
4:59
Sketchers helping elevate Fitzpatrick’s golf game
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_golfforever_240124.jpg
4:26
How GolfForever is changing the way to train
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_titleist_240124.jpg
3:32
Titleist showcases new line of golf balls for 2024
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jrmsithintv_240124.jpg
7:27
How former NBA player Smith grew to love golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_baileymensapparrel_240124.jpg
6:03
Latest in men’s golf apparel in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_tomwatsonintv_240124.jpg
7:38
Watson details mentorship program, Watson Links
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_reggiebushandsmyliesrixon_240124.jpg
4:45
Bush, Kaufman detail their partnership with Srixon
Now Playing