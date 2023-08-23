Rahm outlines his plan for Tour Championship

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Alabama at Mississippi
Updated 2023 College Fantasy Football Rankings
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
TOUR Championship - Preview Day 3
Rory McIlroy proof positive that anyone in East Lake field can win Tour Championship
AIG Women's Open - Day Two
Final U.S. Solheim Cup spots on the line at CPKC Women’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_230823_1920x1080_2257809475562.jpg
Garrett previews Notre Dame football season
nbc_dps_jackswarbrickinterview_230823_1920x1080_2257808451559.jpg
ND’s Swarbrick calls CFB a ‘complete disaster’
nbc_nd_ndonnbcpod_joealtintv_230823.jpg
Alt looks to uphold standard of Notre Dame O-line

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Alabama at Mississippi
Updated 2023 College Fantasy Football Rankings
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
TOUR Championship - Preview Day 3
Rory McIlroy proof positive that anyone in East Lake field can win Tour Championship
AIG Women's Open - Day Two
Final U.S. Solheim Cup spots on the line at CPKC Women’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_230823_1920x1080_2257809475562.jpg
Garrett previews Notre Dame football season
nbc_dps_jackswarbrickinterview_230823_1920x1080_2257808451559.jpg
ND’s Swarbrick calls CFB a ‘complete disaster’
nbc_nd_ndonnbcpod_joealtintv_230823.jpg
Alt looks to uphold standard of Notre Dame O-line

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rahm outlines his plan for Tour Championship

August 23, 2023 02:53 PM
Jon Rahm sits down with Todd Lewis to discuss his plan for the 2023 Tour Championship and how he views his season thus far as 'very successful.'
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_hedwallv2_230823.jpg
7:52
Hedwall looking forward to fifth Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schefflersitdown_230823.jpg
5:02
Scheffler looks ahead to 2023 Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pederson_230823.jpg
7:20
Pedersen previews European Solheim Cup team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hovlandpress_230823.jpg
2:44
Hovland plans to stay consistent with FedEx Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_nickdunlap_230823.jpg
7:29
Dunlap ‘embraced the pressure’ during Amateur win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_alexapano_230823.jpg
7:41
Pano plans to keep momentum after ISPS win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rorymcilroy_230823.jpg
11:34
McIlroy: Woods’ role on PGA board ‘has been felt’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pettersenint_230822.jpg
11:31
Pettersen wants ‘feisty, energetic’ Solheim team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_womenspicks_230822.jpg
3:17
Analyzing Pettersen’s picks for 2023 Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_toddlewismonahanhealth_230822.jpg
5:43
Monahan: ‘I’m a work in progress’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jaymonahandiscussion_230822.jpg
6:52
Monahan teases ‘positive outcome’ for PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_monahansentry_230822.jpg
1:57
PGA Tour committed to The Sentry in Maui
Now Playing