MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship 2025 - Previews
Wheels in motion: ‘Significant change’ the goal as new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp takes charge
Victor Olofsson
Avalanche add depth at forward by signing Victor Olofsson to a 1-year deal
Kei Nishikori
Kei Nishikori will miss the U.S. Open because of a back injury

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_ricky_pearsall_250820.jpg
Pearsall primed for big season with Aiyuk injured
nbc_wnba_topplaysv2_250820.jpg
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
nbc_csu_mattstafford_250820.jpg
Stafford turning the corner from back injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Scheffler: Winning POY would be 'very special'

August 20, 2025 12:43 PM
Todd Lewis catches up with Scottie Scheffler to discuss why he's glad the Tour Championship has changed its format, his mentality going into the weekend, the Ryder Cup, and more.
Up Next
nbc_golf_apalacheehighschool_250820.jpg
6:39
From coach to hero, how Phenix saved Apalachee
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brianrolapp_250820.jpg
10:51
Rolapp wants PGA Tour to be aggressive meritocracy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tlewscottie_250820.jpg
6:55
Scheffler: Winning POY would be ‘very special’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ewenmurray_250820.jpg
6:36
Fleetwood ‘due to win’ on the PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rexandtoddreax_250820.jpg
10:58
Unpacking changes Rolapp wants for PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_masonhowell_250819.jpg
7:09
Howell reflects on ‘incredible week’ at US Amateur
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250819.jpg
14:39
McIlroy ‘didn’t hate’ Tour Champ. starting strokes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgatourschedule_250819.jpg
5:56
Return to Doral reopens signature events debate
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lewisreport_250819.jpg
12:14
Scheffler gets Scott back on bag for Tour Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_maverickmcnealy_250819.jpg
8:20
What McNealy would bring to Ryder Cup team
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_nialldoneganintv_250818.jpg
07:49
Shiels Donegan: I don’t give up easily
nbc_golf_beallkeaganbradley_250818.jpg
05:27
With play slipping, eyes on Bradley at East Lake
nbc_golf_matchplaytourchampionship_250818.jpg
02:39
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
scottie_new_august.jpg
03:00
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’
nbc_golf_eurorydercupstandings_250818.jpg
04:16
Team Europe ‘looks very dangerous’ for Ryder Cup
maverickthumbnailpgatourgolfchannelpodcast.jpg
11:27
Will McNealy, Griffin make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
nbc_golf_bubbleplayers_250817.jpg
03:11
FedExCup Playoff bubble bursts for some at the BMW
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250817.jpg
08:13
Scheffler: Golf ‘means a heck of a lot to me’
golf_marco.jpg
05:11
Penge boosts Ryder Cup chances with DPWT victory
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_250816.jpg
08:50
Checking in on players on FedExCup Playoffs bubble
nbc_golf_schefflersound_250816.jpg
04:57
Scheffler talks run-in with rules officials at BMW
nbc_golf_macintyresound_250816.jpg
06:13
MacIntyre: ‘You give me crap, I’ll give you crap’
nbc_golf_gc_macintyresoundreax_250815.jpg
06:51
MacIntyre feels ‘comfortable’ at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250815.jpg
02:45
Scheffler: It is ‘always fun’ playing with McIlroy
nbc_golf_nicolaiholeout_250814.jpg
32
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
nbc_golf_jaimediaz_250813.jpg
07:20
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
nbc_golf_meghaganneinterview_250813.jpg
05:56
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
nbc_golf_rydercupkeegan_250813.jpg
13:18
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?
nbc_golf_scottieschefflercaddie_250813.jpg
05:55
Scheffler and new caddie figuring out routine
nbc_golf_rorymcilroywalk_250813.jpg
07:08
McIlroy hopes to ‘shake summer rust off’ at BMW
nbc_golf_livrelegation_250813.jpg
07:08
Which LIV golfers face potential relegation?
nbc_golf_fallpredictions_250812.jpg
05:17
Ryder Cup, FedExCup Fall hot takes and predictions
nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
07:50
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
09:26
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_golf_roundtablerydercup_250812.jpg
09:48
How will Bradley, Donald fill out Ryder Cup teams?
nbc_golf_kirakhit_250812.jpg
06:13
Scheffler’s caddie one of many stories at BMW
justin_rose_thumb.jpg
10:53
Storylines leaving TPC Southwind, Ryder Cup update
bradley_keegan.jpg
05:46
‘Delicious’ story brewing for U.S. Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_rountable_250811.jpg
09:52
Why Fleetwood’s chase is ‘a strong story’ in 2025
nbc_golf_tlscheffler_250810.jpg
01:56
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_ricky_pearsall_250820.jpg
08:31
Pearsall primed for big season with Aiyuk injured
nbc_wnba_topplaysv2_250820.jpg
02:25
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
nbc_csu_mattstafford_250820.jpg
04:21
Stafford turning the corner from back injury
nbc_csu_joeflacco_250820.jpg
05:26
Browns ‘retooling on the run’ with Flacco starting
nbc_csu_danieljones_250820.jpg
13:09
Jones starting helps Colts ‘feel comfortable’
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250820.jpg
10:59
Tucker: Browns are most interesting team in NFL
nbc_dps_markprior_250820.jpg
11:38
Prior: Bartman incident shows ‘beauty of baseball’
nbc_pft_danieljonestarterv3_250820.jpg
09:11
Jones’ consistency gives him edge over Richardson
nbc_pl_evertonundertheskin_250820.jpg
12:11
Premier League: Under the Skin - Everton
AR.jpg
15:46
Credit Colts for admitting ‘miss’ with Richardson
nbc_roto_floridafutures_250820.jpg
01:46
Florida will get better CFP odds after tough games
j_herbert.jpg
02:17
Take a game-by-game approach when betting Chargers
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamp_250820.jpg
01:13
Scheffler returns to East Lake to defend title
nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
04:52
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
05:34
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense
winston.jpg
05:10
Could Giants trade Winston or Wilson?
nbc_pft_vikings_trade_wr_250820.jpg
05:54
Vikings reportedly exploring trade options at WR
nbc_pft_afc_east_predictions_250820.jpg
10:26
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC East
nbc_pft_cam_hawyard_hold_250820.jpg
07:47
Heyward’s hold-in ends without a new deal
nbc_pft_cam_aaron_preseason_250820.jpg
10:28
Heyward, Rodgers clear air about prior comments
nbc_pft_coltsrevolvingdoorqb_25082015.jpg
10:28
Inside Colts’ ‘revolving door’ at QB since 2019
nbc_pft_coltsdysfunction_250820.jpg
01:59
Starting Jones shows Colts aren’t dysfunctional
nbc_pft_richardsonbackup_250820.jpg
08:45
How Richardson should approach being a backup QB
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250820.jpg
12:24
Smelling salts shouldn’t be used after concussions
nbc_golf_paulazingerspeech_250819.jpg
22:58
Azinger wants to give families a ‘hand up’
nbc_roto_commandersrbs_v4_250819.jpg
01:25
Could Croskey-Merritt unseat Robinson Jr.?
jett_unadilla.jpg
10:12
Pro Motocross 2025: Unadilla biggest moments
ussoccerthumbnailchristian.jpg
12:58
Twellman: USMNT suffering from identity crisis
nbc_dls_davidsimpson_250819.jpg
12:19
Marlins got ‘backed into a corner’ at deadline
nbc_dls_joeflacco_250819.jpg
04:43
Flacco shouldn’t be ‘written off’ as CLE starter