Top News

Braves bolster bullpen by acquiring veteran left-hander Hand from Rockies
Best Arbitrage Plays to Win Your Fantasy League in 2023
IMSA SportsCar Championship at Road America: How to watch, start times, schedule, entry list

Top Clips

Green Jr.: ‘another surprise’ as Woods joins board
Wyndham Championship adding pressure on players
Sando: Burrow ‘way ahead’ of Herbert in QB tier

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Thomas sets 'teenage-type mentality' at Wyndham

August 1, 2023 12:55 PM
The Golf Channel crew looks back to 2009, where 16-year-old Justin Thomas competed in his first PGA Tour event at the Wyndham Championship plus the stakes in the FedEx Cup playoffs for Thomas at Wyndham.
5:04
Green Jr.: ‘another surprise’ as Woods joins board
5:43
Wyndham Championship adding pressure on players
6:05
Griffin not caught up in FedEx Cup standings
5:55
Several big names lie on FedEx Cup playoff bubble
5:54
Players now control PGA Tour’s direction
8:37
Will the trust be rebuilt as Woods joins board?
2:45
The Nine: Best from Evian Championship, 3M Open
9:31
Can Thomas get on track at the Wyndham?
2:05
Jaeger leads Aon Risk Reward Challenge
9:27
Begay III previews his debut at The Senior Open
3:49
Thomas trying to learn from his competitors
5:38
Zhang has ‘fresh outlook’ ahead of Evian
