Thomas' struggles continue at The Open
Golf Today looks back at Justin Thomas continuing to struggle with a missed cut in the Open Championship.
Winners who didn’t win: 2023 The Open
Golf Today breaks down golfers who did not win The Open, but delivered strong performances to build off going forward.
Jacobsen: Rory can win ‘four or five’ more majors
Peter Jacobsen joins Golf Today to discuss Brian Harman's masterful short game following his win at The Open Championship, and why he has tremendous faith in Rory McIlroy's ability to continue contending for majors.
Harig discusses Harman’s stellar performance
Bob Harig joins Golf Today to discusses his takeaways from the runaway performance put on by champion Brian Harman at The Open.
Will Koepka make Ryder Cup without automatic nod?
The Golf Today crew measures how the U.S. and European Ryder Cup teams stack up early and predict whether Brooks Koepka would still earn a spot should he fall out of the top six, losing his automatic bid.
Mackenzie’s takeaways from 2023 golf majors
Paige Mackenzie analyzes the 2023 major winners and discusses key moments from the season so far.
McIlroy’s major struggles ‘in between his ears’
Rory McIlroy falls short at the Open Championship and the Golf Today crew takes a look how much of a toll his struggles have taken on him mentally.
Weir discusses Open, European Ryder Cup depth
Sky Sports' Jamie Weir reacts to The Open, Brian Harman's dominance, Rory McIlroy's frustration, Tommy Fleetwood's heartbreak and Matthew Jordan's feel-good week. Plus, Weir shares optimism for Europe's Ryder Cup team.
How big is first career PGA Tour win for Bhatia?
The crew break down how Akshay Bhatia earned his first tournament victory on the PGA Tour in dramatic fashion at the Barracuda Championship and analyze what it means for the 21-year-old's career.
Clark recaps ‘crazy last 3-4 months’ at The Open
After posting a 68 in round 1 at The Open, Wyndham Clark relives winning the U.S. Open and how his last 3-4 months have been life-changing.
Norrman ‘cannot process’ capturing first PGA title
Vincent Norrman's emotional interview after winning the Barbasol Championship in an epic 6-hole playoff.
Dell: Steph’s win ‘like a three at the buzzer’
Dell Curry talks over his son’s dramatic win at the 2023 American Century Championship, comparing his win to "a three at the buzzer, but on a much harder stage."
McIlroy ‘really proud’ of Scottish Open finish
Rory McIlroy reacts to winning the Genesis Scottish Open, including his tremendous birdie on the 18th to cap off a 4-under back nine. McIlroy discusses the momentum his win provides for the remainder of the season.