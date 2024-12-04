Watch Now
Wood: 'Not ridiculous' to pay U.S. Ryder Cup team
U.S. Ryder Cup team manager John Wood joins Golf Today to chime in on the potential ways the U.S. Ryder Cup team, saying it is "not ridiculous" and will not have an effect on the competitive nature of the event.
Scheffler ‘feisty’ coming off of historic season
Rex Hoggard reports from Albany Golf Course to go inside of Scottie Scheffler's mindset entering a new PGA Tour season, and Golf Today reacts to what made his 2024 campaign so special.
How Tiger authored his ‘transcendent’ 2000 season
Jaime Diaz joins Golf Today to share his favorite memories from Tiger Woods' historic 2000 season, where he explores the intangibles that helped produce one of the greatest seasons in golf history.
Woods’ season in 2000 defied golf logic
Nearly 25 years removed from what is widely regarded as the greatest season in the history of golf, Rich Lerner looks back on the phenomenon that was Tiger Woods in 2000.
Tiger taking up ‘spokesman’ role for PGA Tour
The Golf Today crew analyzes Tiger Woods' press conference ahead of the Hero World Challenge at Albany in The Bahamas, where he embraced a position of speaking less about his play and more about the state of sport.
When will Tiger return to play amid back injury?
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today from Albany Golf Course to discuss Tiger Woods' most recent press conference regarding the timetable for his return, providing the latest on Tiger's future and more.
Lincicome lays out goals for LPGA’s next commish
Eight-time LPGA Tour winner Brittany Lincicome joins Golf Today to discuss Mollie Marcoux Samaan stepping down as LPGA Commissioner, explaining why the Tour remains in a "great spot" despite the leadership change.
Next LPGA Commissioner must have a clear vision
Paige Mackenzie, Tom Abbott, Ryan Lavner, and others assess the ripple effects of Mollie Marcoux Samaan stepping down as LPGA Commissioner, exploring her biggest pitfalls, qualities the next leader must have, and more.
Marcoux Samaan to step down as LPGA commissioner
Golf Today reacts to news of Mollie Marcoux Samaan stepping down as LPGA commissioner, sharing why it's a "seismic opportunity" for the Tour's future before examining her biggest achievements and what her legacy will be.