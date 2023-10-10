Watch Now
Will Lexi embrace PGA Tour experience?
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch discuss Lexi Thompson playing the PGA Tour this week in Vegas and whether she'll fully embrace the experience regardless of how she plays.
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch discuss Lexi Thompson playing the PGA Tour this week in Vegas and whether she'll fully embrace the experience regardless of how she plays.
LIV Golf denied Official World Golf Ranking points
Ron Green Jr. of Global Golf Post joins the Golf Today crew, discussing the report that LIV Golf is to be denied Official World Golf Ranking points as they have yet to meet the required guidelines.
List makes move, wins Sanderson Farms Championship
Luke List made a huge move to win the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, making him the Weekend Mover, presented by Penske.
How will Lexi handle the pressure in Vegas?
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss Lexi Thompson playing this week's PGA Tour stop and the many distractions she'll face at TPC Summerlin.
Dumont De Chassart headlines KFT graduates
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch discuss the players graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour, highlighted by Adrian Dumont De Chassart and Rafael Campos.
Could Tiger be the next U.S. Ryder Cup captain?
The Golf Today Crew break down Tiger Woods' recent swings at The Hay and discuss if Tiger could be the next Ryder Cup captain for the United States in 2025.
Fitzpatrick wins Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick discusses his performance at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where he won his second trophy in eight days after helping Europe win the Ryder Cup.
Knapp discusses perseverance and pro journey
Jake Knapp joins Golf Today to discuss working as a bouncer, making ends meet to keep his golf career alive and what being a professional means to him.
Riley eyeing a spot in the 2024 Signature events
Davis Riley joins Golf Today and discusses his position in the FedExCup Fall race. He currently sits at 62nd in the standings, needing to jump into the top 60 to earn his spot in the initial 2024 Signature events.