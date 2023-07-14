 Skip navigation
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz set a Wimbledon final for the ages
110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 13
Kwiatkowski wins mountaintop Tour stage, Pogacar cuts into Vingegaard’s lead with late attack
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
NCAA women’s basketball committee discusses possible expansion of 68-team field, nothing imminent

nbc_golf_davanteadamsintv_230714.jpg
Adams learning golf composure from Rice
nbc_golf_stephcurryputt_230714.jpg
Curry drains wild putt at American Century Champ.
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_230714.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could Vikings trade Jefferson?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2

July 14, 2023 02:58 PM
Check out the best shots and moments from the second day of action at the Genesis Scottish Open.
nbc_golf_davanteadamsintv_230714.jpg
1:34
Adams learning golf composure from Rice
nbc_golf_stephcurryputt_230714.jpg
1:19
Curry drains wild putt at American Century Champ.
nbc_golf_pga_colsaertsace14_230714.jpg
1:07
Colsaerts makes ace at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
3:48
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_lucasgloverintvv2_230713.jpg
2:01
Glover reflects on stellar Round 1 at Barabsol
nbc_golf_pga_scottishopenrd1hl_230713.jpg
12:48
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_rorymcilroy_230712.jpg
7:59
McIlroy a ‘clear favorite’ at Open Championship
nbc_golf_gt_whanstevenson_230712.jpg
5:31
Whan, Stevenson highlight Adaptive Open influence
nbc_golf_gt_jodibalsam_230712.jpg
8:03
PGA Tour-PIF subcommittee hearing analysis
nbc_golf_gt_playerreactions_230712.jpg
6:44
Lynch: Golfers ‘suspicious’ of PGA Tour-LIV deal
nbc_golf_gt_rexhit_230712.jpg
6:15
Hoggard captures players’ reactions to PIF hearing
nbc_golf_gc_rexintv_230711.jpg
3:56
Assessing player reactions to Senate hearing
