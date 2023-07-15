Watch Now
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from the third day of action at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Rodgers feels love from Jets, Packers fans at ACC
Aaron Rodgers talks about his eagerness to reserve time for the American Century Championship every year ahead of beginning his first season with the New York Jets.
Pederson: Jaguars still chasing AFC elite
Doug Pederson talks with Kira K. Dixon about playing during the second round of the 2023 American Century Championship and what he's looking for from his Jaguars this upcoming NFL season.
Barkley, Jost, Larry the Cable Guy make fun group
Kira K. Dixon talks with Charles Barkley, Colin Jost and Larry the Cable Guy about the level of play in their group during the second round of the 2023 American Century Championship.
Highlights: Barbasol Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots from Round 2 of the Barbasol Championship, where Lucas Glover holds a two-stroke lead heading into Saturday.
Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 1
Check out highlights from Round 1 of the 2023 American Century Championship, where star athletes and celebrities went head-to-head on the links at Lake Tahoe.
ACC is ‘first thing’ on Barkley’s schedule
Charles Barkley talks about his fondness for the American Century Championship and offers his typical comedic honesty about his fitness efforts.
Curry shows off championship belt to sons
Stephen, Seth and Dell Curry talk about the competition in the family around the American Century Championship.
Does Romo watch Tiger highlights between shots?
Tony Romo talks about why he enjoys coming to the American Century Championship so much and what he does to lock in between shots during rounds.
Woodson bounces back with two long putts
Charles Woodson recovers from a poor drive on the 17th hole, making two consecutive long putts to finish his first round at the American Century Championship.
Adams learning golf composure from Rice
Davante Adams talks about how he got into the game of golf and what he's picking up from fellow wide receiver legends Jerry Rice and Larry Fitzgerald at the event.
Curry drains wild putt at American Century Champ.
Steph Curry is obviously used to scoring from long range, but this looping putt on No. 12 at the American Century Championship was wild even for him.