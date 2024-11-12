Watch Now
Annika pro-am a 'special' opportunity for Clark
Caitlin Clark and Annika Sorenstam talk about their experience at the Women’s Leadership Summit, their excitement (and the state of their game) ahead of Wednesday's pro-am at the LPGA Annika event and more.
Caitlin Clark and Annika Sorenstam talk about their experience at the Women’s Leadership Summit, their excitement (and the state of their game) ahead of Wednesday's pro-am at the LPGA Annika event and more.
Sorenstam excited for Clark’s impact on LPGA Tour
Caitlin Clark reflects about her off-season passion for golf at the 2024 Women's Leadership Summit as a part of The ANNIKA LPGA pro-am tour. Kira K. Dixon interviews Annika Sorenstam about Clark's impact on the event.
‘A buzz in the air’ for Clark’s Annika appearance
Beth Ann Nichols reports from Pelican Golf Club in Florida about Caitlin Clark's much-anticipated appearance at the LPGA's Annika pro-am, her yearslong love for golf and the impact it could have on the sport at large.
Korda set to pair with Clark for The ANNIKA Pro-Am
The Golf Today crew prepares for the ANNIKA Pro-Am by reviewing Nelly Korda's LPGA Tour season, previewing her pairing with WNBA star Caitlin Clark and the keys to success in the upcoming tournament.
Highlights: 2024 Lotte Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots from the final round of the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club in ʻEwa Beach, Hawaii.
Kim ‘focused on her game’ en route to victory
A Lim Kim reflects on her Lotte Championship victory and how she was able to focus on "her game" in the final round to win the tournament.
Highlights: 2024 Lotte Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club in ʻEwa Beach, Hawaii.
Highlights: 2024 Lotte Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club in ʻEwa Beach, Hawaii.
Highlights: 2024 Lotte Championship, Round 1
Watch highlights from the first round of the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club in ʻEwa Beach, Hawaii.