Watch Now

Annika pro-am a 'special' opportunity for Clark

November 12, 2024 04:40 PM
Caitlin Clark and Annika Sorenstam talk about their experience at the Women’s Leadership Summit, their excitement (and the state of their game) ahead of Wednesday's pro-am at the LPGA Annika event and more.
