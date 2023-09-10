 Skip navigation
2023 US Open - Day 14
Novak Djokovic wins U.S. Open, record 24th Grand Slam singles title
Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - Final Round
Minjee Lee loses 5-shot lead but wins Queen City in playoff
Horizon Irish Open - Day Four
Norrman wins Irish Open as McIlroy falters

nbc_nfl_richardsondobbins_230910.jpg
Dobbins among major Ravens Week 1 injuries
nbc_fnia_florio_mayfieldv2_230910.jpg
Mayfield proved Bucs ‘can compete’ in his TB debut
nbc_nas_creditone_230910.jpg
Reddick can rest easy before Bristol

Highlights: Queen City Championship, Final Round

September 10, 2023 06:13 PM
Look back at the best shots and moments from the final round of the LPGA Queen City Championship from the Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.
