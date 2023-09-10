Watch Now
Highlights: Queen City Championship, Final Round
Look back at the best shots and moments from the final round of the LPGA Queen City Championship from the Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Up Next
Highlights: Queen City Championship, Final Round
Highlights: Queen City Championship, Final Round
Look back at the best shots and moments from the final round of the LPGA Queen City Championship from the Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Highlights: Queen City Championship, Round 3
Highlights: Queen City Championship, Round 3
Relive the best shots and moments from third round of the LPGA Queen City Championship from the Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Highlights: LPGA’s Queen City Champ., Round 2
Highlights: LPGA's Queen City Champ., Round 2
Relive the best shots and moments from second round of the LPGA Queen City Champ., from the Kenwood Country Club.
Highlights: Queen City Championship, Round 1
Highlights: Queen City Championship, Round 1
Relive the best shots and moments from first round of the LPGA Queen City Championship from the Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Inside Park’s emotional return to the LPGA Tour
Inside Park's emotional return to the LPGA Tour
Jane Park reflects on her moving return to golf at the 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational after stepping away to take care of her young daughter, Grace.
Dryburgh to fulfill goal of playing in Solheim Cup
Dryburgh to fulfill goal of playing in Solheim Cup
Gemma Dryburgh joins Golf Today ahead of participating in the 2023 Solheim Cup as a member of the European team.
Corpuz: Team USA brings chemistry to Solheim Cup
Corpuz: Team USA brings chemistry to Solheim Cup
Allisen Corpuz joins Golf Today to discuss playing for Team USA in the Solheim Cup, as well as what's changed in her life after winning the U.S. Open and her work to aid recovery efforts in Maui.
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 4
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 4
Relive the best shots and moments from final round of the LPGA Portland Classic in Portland, Oregon, won by Monday qualifier Chanettee Wannasaen.
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 3
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 3
Relive the best shots and moments from third round of the LPGA Portland Classic in Portland, Oregon.