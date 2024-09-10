Watch Now
Inside the 'mad dash' that started the Solheim Cup
The Solheim Cup is one of the most exciting events in golf. But where did it get its name? How did it start? Ron Sirak dives into the story of the fast-working team who made it all possible.
Up Next
Inside the ‘mad dash’ that started the Solheim Cup
Inside the 'mad dash' that started the Solheim Cup
The Solheim Cup is one of the most exciting events in golf. But where did it get its name? How did it start? Ron Sirak dives into the story of the fast-working team who made it all possible.
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 4
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the LPGA's 2024 FM Championship at TPC Boston.
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 3
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the LPGA's 2024 FM Championship at TPC Boston.
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 2
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the LPGA's 2024 FM Championship at TPC Boston.
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 1
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the LPGA's 2024 FM Championship at TPC Boston.
Lewis aims to ‘recreate magic’ from 2013 AIG Open
Lewis aims to 'recreate magic' from 2013 AIG Open
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss key players to watch out for ahead of the 2024 AIG Women’s Open.
Ko: Olympic gold, Hall of Fame haven’t sunk in yet
Ko: Olympic gold, Hall of Fame haven't sunk in yet
Lydia Ko shares the emotions of winning the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament -- which qualified her for the LPGA Hall of Fame -- and reflects on the support she's received the past few days.
Malixi: ‘Surreal’ to win two USGA championships
Malixi: 'Surreal' to win two USGA championships
Rianne Malixi joins the Golf Today crew to discuss winning the 124th U.S. Women’s Amateur. She is just the second player ever to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Girls’ Junior in the same year.
Alcott: Ko has ‘made her mark’ on women’s golf
Alcott: Ko has 'made her mark' on women's golf
Amy Alcott, member of the LPGA Hall of Fame and winner of five major championships, joins Golf Central to discuss the Hall of Fame requirements and the latest of Lydia Ko's many achievements, an Olympic gold medal.