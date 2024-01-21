 Skip navigation
Top News

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Final Round
L. Ko breaks winless drought, moves to doorstep of LPGA HOF
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round One
Mexico’s de la Fuente wins Latin America Am, earns 3 major invites
Karrie Webb: 2005 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
Who is in the LPGA Hall of Fame and how do players qualify?

Top Clips

nbc_snf_detgibbstd_240121.jpg
Gibbs breaks loose for 31-yard TD vs. Buccaneers
nbc_snf_detreynoldstd2_240121.jpg
Reynolds plows up middle on fourth down for TD
nbc_golf_sabanintv_240121.jpg
Saban: Dunlap has right disposition for golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Ko reflects on 20th career LPGA title at HGV TOC

January 21, 2024 04:15 PM
Hilton Tournament of Champions winner Lydia Ko discusses her performance, earning her 20th career LPGA title, playing with celebrities and potentially qualifying for the Hall of Fame.
nbc_golf_hiltonfinalrdhl_240121.jpg
8:54
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 4
nbc_golf_lydiakointv_240121.jpg
3:01
Ko reflects on 20th career LPGA title at HGV TOC
nbc_golf_mcneilintv_240121.jpg
1:16
McNeil reflects on Hilton Grand Vacations TOC win
nbc_golf_hiltonrd3hl_240120.jpg
7:01
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3
nbc_golf_hiltonrd2hl_240118.jpg
5:39
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 2
nbc_golf_lydiakointv_240119.jpg
2:49
Ko focused on taking ownership and repetitions
nbc_golf_emmitsmithintv_240119.jpg
1:48
Smith ‘fell in love’ with the game of golf
nbc_golf_hiltonrd1hl_240118.jpg
3:34
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 1
nbc_golf_mardyfishintv_240118.jpg
1:24
Fish feels at home at LPGA Tournament of Champions
nbc_golf_dylandreyer_240118.jpg
1:41
Dreyer details experience at LPGA’s Hilton TOC
