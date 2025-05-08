 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Truist Championship 2025 - Round One
Rickie Fowler looks to silence critics, off to good start at Truist Championship
Truist Championship 2025 - Round One
Keith Mitchell shatters Philadelphia Cricket Club course record, leads Truist Championship
Mizuho Americas Open 2025 - Round One
Jeeno Thitikul leads Mizuho Americas with Nelly Korda four back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorysound_250508.jpg
Rory stays true to his word at Philly Cricket Club
nbc_cfb_rtfpennst_250508.jpg
Can Penn State get over the hump?
nbc_cfb_rtfdarkhorse_250508.jpg
Florida could be dark horse CFP team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, First Round

May 8, 2025 04:49 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the LPGA Tour's Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.
nbc_golf_blackdesertfinalrd_250504.jpg
12:29
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Final Round
lpga_black_desert_rd_3.jpg
9:21
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgablkdesertrd2_250502.jpg
7:36
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgablackdeserthl_250501.jpg
10:43
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_lpga_chevronplayoffputts_250427.jpg
3:52
Saigo takes advantage in chaotic Chevron playoff
nbc_golf_trophyceremony_250427.jpg
7:11
Saigo accepts Dinah Shore Trophy at Chevron Champ.
nbc_golf_chevronrd4_250427.jpg
17:49
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_ariya18_250427.jpg
1:48
Jutanugarn stubs chip, loses Chevron lead
nbc_golf_chevronrd3_250426.jpg
8:58
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_geechun_250426.jpg
4:50
Chun ‘staying present’ on cusp of Grand Slam
Related Videos

nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd2_250425.jpg
11:42
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_chevronround1hlpart2_250424.jpg
06:30
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Late Round 1
nbc_golf_lpgachevronpart1_250424.jpg
09:27
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Early Round 1
lpgatourwinjmla.jpg
11:30
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_lindbladintv_250420.jpg
01:32
Lindblad surprised how fast she got first LPGA win
nbc_golf_couglintitleist_v2_250416.jpg
01:00
Pro V1 provides optimal ball flight for Coughlin
nbc_golf_ruffelstitleist_v2_250416.jpg
01:00
Titleist ball helps Ruffels get the spin she wants
nbc_golf_vutitleist_v2_250416.jpg
01:00
Vu: Titleist Pro V1x is ‘the ball for me’
nbc_golf_valenzuelatitleist_v2_250416.jpg
01:00
Why Valenzuela switched to the Titleist Pro V1
nbc_golf_kupchotitleist_v2_250416.jpg
54
Titleist ball always reacts the same for Kupcho
nbc_golf_jmeaglerd3_250419.jpg
02:50
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_jmeagleround2_250418.jpg
12:06
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_lindblandsound_250418.jpg
01:27
Lindblad: ‘I’m good enough to be’ on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_lpgajmeagle_250417.jpg
10:37
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_lafiresmartininterview_250417.jpg
07:47
Martin details family home devastation in LA fires

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_rtfdarkhorse_250508.jpg
03:57
Florida could be dark horse CFP team
nbc_cfb_rtfndencore_250508.jpg
06:46
What will Notre Dame do for an encore?
nbc_cfb_rtfmarcusfreeman_250508.jpg
08:07
ND’s improvement shows Freeman is right leader
nbc_golf_truistrd1_250508.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250508.jpg
01:41
Morikawa: With new caddie, I must be ‘accountable’
supercrossriderbets.jpg
03:55
Salt Lake City Supercross bets: Plessinger-Cooper
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250508.jpg
05:03
250 East winner-take-all scenarios, 450SX rarity?
nbc_moto_smxi30board_250508.jpg
16:58
Sexton wins in Denver; Webb mind games
nbc_roto_etienne_250508.jpg
01:18
Jaguars reportedly ‘not so high’ on RB Etienne Jr.
nbc_roto_wilsonsteelers_250508.jpg
01:15
Report: Steelers expecting jump from WR Wilson
nbc_oht_preszn_250508.jpg
19:01
Newcomers add to WNBA buzz in preseason
nbc_oht_metgala_250508.jpg
05:38
Reese, Liberty trio among WNBA stars at Met Gala
nbc_oht__aj1_250508.jpg
14:27
A’ja shoe rollout with Nike has been ‘intentional’
nbc_roto_woodruff_250508.jpg
01:27
Woodruff nearing return for Brewers
nbc_roto_zacheflin_250508.jpg
01:13
Orioles’ Eflin set to return vs. Angels
nbc_roto_chandler_250508.jpg
01:26
Time to stash Chandler in redraft leagues
nbc_dlb_nickwrightdebategame_250508.jpg
12:34
Evaluating Celtics’ strategy vs. gritty Knicks
nbc_cyc_lavueltafemininav2_250508.jpg
32:08
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 5
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachrd1_250508.jpg
08:02
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
nbc_berry_lastcall_250508.jpg
02:55
Who will win 2025 NFL Offensive Player of Year?
nbc_ffhh_4150ranks_250508.jpg
03:01
Moore top 50 in fantasy despite Loveland’s arrival
nbc_ffhh_3140ranks_250508.jpg
09:34
Hall, Rice top-40 fantasy players for 2025 season
nbc_ffhh_top10ranks_250508.jpg
13:26
Lamb, Jeanty highlight Berry’s 2025 fantasy top 10
nbc_ffhh_1120ranks_250508.jpg
10:29
Achane, McConkey in Berry’s 2025 fantasy top 20
nbc_ffhh_2130ranks_v2_250508.jpg
08:45
Brown, Williams top 30 in fantasy entering 2025
nbc_fnia_schottenheimer_250508.jpg
10:49
How will Schottenheimer handle Pickens?
nbc_roto_knicksboston_250508.jpg
02:14
NYK should be a ‘slight’ favorite to win series
nbc_fnia_cowboyspickens_250508.jpg
09:58
Cowboys locker room ‘needs to embrace’ Pickens
nbc_fnia_pickenstrade_250508.jpg
02:02
Cowboys get ‘outstanding talent’ in Pickens
nbc_roto_gswminnesota_250508.jpg
01:44
Green, Butler lead GSW-MIN Game 2 player props