Watch Now
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 3
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 3 of the CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the LPGA Tour season.
Up Next
Thitikul ‘trending in right direction’ at CME
Thitikul 'trending in right direction' at CME
Golf Central analyzes Jeeno Thitikul's performance in Round 3 of the CME Group Tour Championship, explaining why she's "trending in the right direction" going into the final round.
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 3
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 3
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 3 of the CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the LPGA Tour season.
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 2 of the CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the LPGA Tour season.
Yin gets benefit of doubt on drop
Yin gets benefit of doubt on drop
Angel Yin addresses the media after having her drop reviewed by the officials, who ruled in her favor due to the placement of her shot.
First 6 holes got Korda rolling in CME Group Rd. 2
First 6 holes got Korda rolling in CME Group Rd. 2
Nelly Korda got right back on track in Round 2 of the CME Group Tour Championship, posting a 6-under 66 -- largely fueled by her first six holes. Golf Central analyzes what went right in her bounceback day.
Ko ‘dialed in’ to begin CME Group Tour Champ.
Ko 'dialed in' to begin CME Group Tour Champ.
The Golf Central team breaks down Lydia Ko's first round at the CME Group Tour Championship and how it compared to her previous success in the event.
Korda hoping to get right after even-par CME Rd. 1
Korda hoping to get right after even-par CME Rd. 1
Golf Central analyzes what makes Nelly Korda's golf swing so "poetic" before looking back on her even-par CME Group Tour Championship Round 1, which saw her struggle on the greens.
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 1
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 1
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 1 of the CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the LPGA Tour season.
Thitikul hoping to inspire more Thai golfers
Thitikul hoping to inspire more Thai golfers
Jeeno Thitikul sits down with Golf Central to discuss her Aon Risk Reward Challenge win, identifying the strongest part of her game and why she strives to inspire more Thai golfers to compete overseas.