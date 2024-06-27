 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-TDF-2024-PRESENTATION
2024 Tour de France route: Stage profiles, previews, start, finish times
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Round One
Lee Westwood, wishing he was in shorts, starts senior career with eagle
oly24_dvws_trial_lastdivefinals_240617.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials Results

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_bonixviability_240627.jpg
Can Nix work in the Broncos offense?
Stephon_Castle.jpg
Katz: Castle can be ‘highest value’ NBA draft pick
oly24_gaw_usawalkinfeature.jpg
When USA women’s gymnastics walks in the room

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 1

June 27, 2024 01:34 PM
Look back on the best moments from Round 1 of the 2024 Dow Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpgadowrd1hl_240627.jpg
8:12
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lgpasegment_240625.jpg
7:29
LPGA Tour duos excited for Dow Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_240624.jpg
7:44
Yang's KPMG win 'a celebration for the whole tour'
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lexithompsonintv_240621.jpg
1:22
Thompson not sweating back 9 in even-par KPMG Rd 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_schmelzelintv_240621.jpg
1:01
Schmelzel capitalizes on conditions in KPMG Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellykordahighlights_240620.jpg
3:42
HLs: Korda makes do with 'B-game' in KPMG Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lexithompsonhighlights_240620__004130.jpg
2:41
HLs: Thompson takes KPMG lead after Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lexithompsonintv_240620.jpg
1:41
'Free-swing Lexi' starts KPMG fast with Round 1 68
Now Playing
nbc_golf_molliesamaanintv_240618.jpg
3:19
LPGA Tour prioritizing fanbase, marketing efforts
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcLiliavuinterview_240618.jpg
10:25
Vu putting blinders on at KPMG Women's PGA
Now Playing