Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels
Angels star Mike Trout needs second surgery for torn meniscus, ending his season
jose ramirez
Orioles vs. Guardians Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 1
nbc_imsa_cameronnasrintv_240623.jpg
How to watch IMSA at Road America: Schedule, Peacock streaming info, start times, more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_utahchampionship_240801.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 1
nbc_rfs_lions_240801.jpg
Lions offensive sleepers to watch for in 2024
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240801.jpg
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 1

August 1, 2024 09:09 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the LPGA's 2024 Portland Classic at the Columbia Edgewater Macan Course in Oregon.
nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassic_240801.jpg
8:29
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_LGPACPKCfinalhl_240728.jpg
5:33
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_cpkcrd3hl_240726.jpg
3:43
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_cpkcrd2hl_240726.jpg
5:41
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_cpkcrd1hl_240725.jpg
3:47
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_leereax_240724.jpg
5:59
Lee trying new strategies ahead of Canadian Open
nbc_golf_gc_stanleycpckpreview_240723.jpg
4:12
CPKC Women’s Open ‘like the sixth major’ for many
nbc_golf_gc_cpkc_kangintv_240723.jpg
1:29
Defending CPKC winner Khang ‘hungry for the next’
nbc_golf_lpgadanaopenfinalrdhilites_240721.jpg
6:35
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_lpgadanaopenrd3hilites_240720.jpg
5:40
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 3
