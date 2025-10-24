 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
Rintaro Nakano joins three-way tie for lead at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NFL: New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans
NFL 2025 Week 8 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Stefon Diggs blowup spot
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers
49ers at Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_bte_phxlac_251024.jpg
Krick: Take Suns to beat Clippers
nbc_bte_bosnyk_251024.jpg
Celtics a ‘popular bet’ vs. Knicks
nbc_dps_windhortsintv_251024.jpg
Windhorst talks latest news in NBA betting scandal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 2

October 24, 2025 11:31 AM
Watch the best moments from Round 2 of the LPGA Tour's Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown at New Korea Country Club in Goyang, Republic of Korea.
Up Next
nbc_lpga_internatcrownrd1hl_251023.jpg
15:27
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwfinalrd_251019.jpg
8:01
Highlights: LPGA BMW Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_251018.jpg
2:09
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwrd2hls_251017.jpg
5:57
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgabmwrd1_251016.jpg
5:39
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lucilibmw_251016.jpg
0:31
Li wins a BMW with hole-in-one at Pine Beach
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgashanghairnd4hl_251012.jpg
14:52
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_shanghaird3_251011.jpg
9:07
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_shanghaird2_251010.jpg
10:14
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 2
Now Playing
GettyImages-2239507710_copy.jpg
12:43
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 1
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_lotter4_251004.jpg
08:53
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 4
nbc_golf_lotter3_251003.jpg
07:03
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_lotter2_251002.jpg
07:16
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_lotter1_251001.jpg
07:19
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_phxlac_251024.jpg
01:47
Krick: Take Suns to beat Clippers
nbc_bte_bosnyk_251024.jpg
01:53
Celtics a ‘popular bet’ vs. Knicks
nbc_dps_windhortsintv_251024.jpg
13:50
Windhorst talks latest news in NBA betting scandal
nbc_dps_curryimportance_251024.jpg
05:07
Warriors ‘need’ to build Curry’s statue now
oly_gamrn_worlds_whittenburg_251024.jpg
10:25
Whittenburg finally captures elusive gold on rings
nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
44
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
04:33
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
oly_gawub_worlds_nemour_251024.jpg
11:42
Nemour outclasses the field for bars world title
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
08:56
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_nbagambling_251024.jpg
15:29
Inside information in gambling a threat to leagues
nbc_pft_steelerspackers_251024.jpg
02:57
Who has most at stake in Packers vs. Steelers?
nbc_pft_opticalillusion_251024.jpg
08:44
NFL says Reichard’s wire kick an optical illusion
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_251024.jpg
04:43
Could struggling Vikings bring Cousins home?
nbc_pft_rodgersvspackers_251024.jpg
06:11
Rodgers reflective about good times with Packers
nbc_pft_jjmccarthy_251024.jpg
06:33
Vikings need to see what they have in McCarthy
oly_gamph_worlds_hong_251024.jpg
09:02
Yanming wins pommel horse title after tiebreaker
nbc_pft_travelproblems_251024.jpg
12:25
How scheduling issues affected Vikings-Chargers
nbc_pft_herbertelite_251024.jpg
05:37
Herbert looks like an elite QB vs. Vikings
oly_gawvt_worlds_angelinamelnikova_251024.jpg
11:52
Melnikova adds vault gold to all-around title
nbc_pft_wentzstruggle_251024.jpg
11:32
Time for Vikings to ‘pull the plug’ on Wentz
oly_gamfx_worlds_jakejarman_251024.jpg
11:57
Jarman, Whitehouse combine for 1-2 floor finish
nbc_nba_denvsgsw_251023.jpg
02:05
HLs: Curry carries Warriors to second straight win
nbc_nba_okcvsind_251023.jpg
01:59
HLs: SGA fires in 55 points, Thunder win in 2OT
nbc_soc_uswntporhlsv2_251023.jpg
10:57
Highlights: USWNT v. Portugal (En Español)
nbc_soc_porgoal2_251023.jpg
58
Pinto puts Portugal ahead of USWNT
nbc_golf_horschellavarocks_251023.jpg
01:10
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
oly_swm100im_toronto_casas_251023.jpg
04:44
Casas hangs on to win 100m individual medley
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
11:05
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 1
oly_sww100im_toronto_walsh_251023.jpg
05:29
Walsh unstoppable in 100m individual medley win
nbc_soc_porgoal1_251023.jpg
56
Portugal’s Gomes heads in equalizer vs. USWNT