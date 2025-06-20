 Skip navigation
Top News

20250618_WGA_WJ_Round2_Trevor-Gitschewski_0033.jpg
In battle of tour pros’ sons, Gutschewski beats Kuchar for Western Junior title
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - First Round
Jeeno Thitikul makes nearly 200 feet of putts to lead KPMG Women’s PGA
Syndication: Desert Sun
Soren Kjeldsen, Ricardo Gonzalez share lead in PGA Tour Champions major at Firestone

Top Clips

jeeno_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Thitikul’s putter ‘on fire’ in Round 1
nbc_golf_nellykordagolfcentral_250619.jpg
Korda liking position after even-par first round
rory_site.jpg
HLs: Rory rides momentum to open Travelers strong

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 1

June 19, 2025 08:08 PM
Watch the best moments from the first round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas.
jeeno_mpx.jpg
3:30
Highlights: Thitikul’s putter ‘on fire’ in Round 1
nelly.jpg
1:11
Korda back to even after capitalizing on free drop
nbc_sales_golf_kpmg_mentors_250619.jpg
1:05
Coaches, fellow players, family mentor LPGA stars
ruoning_yin.jpg
1:08
LPGA’s greatest inspirations on and off the course
nbc_golf_gc_nellykordapresser_250617.jpg
10:45
Korda ‘ready’ for KPMG Women’s amid neck flare-up
sales_golf_kpmg_excellence_250617.jpg
1:08
What ‘excellence’ means to LPGA Tour’s best
nbc_golf_lpgameijerhl_250615.jpg
7:43
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 4
meijerlpgaclassicrd3hl.jpg
10:32
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 3
nbc_lpgameijerround2_250613.jpg
10:31
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgameierrd1_250612.jpg
10:08
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round
Related Videos

kupcho_site.jpg
09:35
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicround2v3_260607.jpg
10:38
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicrd1_250606.jpg
10:28
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round
nbc_golf_sales_valuedpreffinalrd_250601.jpg
01:56
Strong Round 4 benefits Stark in USWO victory
starkfinalround.jpg
10:27
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round
nbc_lftheuswopen_kordasoundreax_250601.jpg
03:38
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
set_site.jpg
10:51
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
trophy_site.jpg
07:38
‘Surreal': Stark receives Harton S. Semple Trophy
nbc_golf_kordaintv_250601.jpg
01:00
Korda: USWO defeat hurts, but ‘no complaints’
nbc_golf_sales_valuedprefrd3_250531.jpg
01:31
Round 3 valuable to Lopez Ramirez’s USWO pursuit
nbc_golf_starksound_250531.jpg
02:36
Stark credits accountability for USWO success
nbc_golf_erinhills15_250530.jpg
09:41
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250531.jpg
07:57
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
nbc_golf_starktalk_250531.jpg
04:00
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_usopenrd3_250531.jpg
14:45
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
03:19
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
korda_site.jpg
01:34
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
nbc_golf_usword2_250530.jpg
15:36
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_kordaint_250530.jpg
02:33
Korda ‘very pleased’ after career-best USWO round
nbc_golf_kordard2_250530.jpg
07:04
HLs: Korda posts her best U.S. Women’s Open round
nbc_golf_sales_valuedperfrd1_250529.jpg
01:19
Yin co-leads after 4 under U.S. Women’s Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250529.jpg
09:38
Korda in a good spot after even-par USWO Round 1
nbc_golf_lgpausopenrd1_250529.jpg
18:21
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_mikewhan_250529.jpg
10:10
Whan: Growth of golf in U.S. driven by women
nbc_golf_lf_erinhillshole9v2_250528.jpg
08:39
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
nbc_golf_lf_thompsonthitikul_250528.jpg
02:27
How Thitikul gets more from her game with Callaway
nbc_golf_lydiakofeature_250528.jpg
06:19
Tracing Ko’s history-making career success
iwai_site.jpg
03:31
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Round 4
nbc_golf_mayaopen3hl_250524.jpg
03:05
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_lpgamexicord2_250523.jpg
08:19
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 2

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_nellykordagolfcentral_250619.jpg
05:47
Korda liking position after even-par first round
rory_site.jpg
03:10
HLs: Rory rides momentum to open Travelers strong
scottie_site.jpg
06:54
The ‘Scheffler we know’ back in Travelers Round 1
nbc_golf_travelersrd1v2_250619.jpg
11:39
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottieinterview_250619.jpg
02:25
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
nbc_golf_jordanspiethinjury_250619.jpg
02:28
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
nbc_roto_scherzer_250619.jpg
01:37
Takeaways from Scherzer’s dominant rehab start
nbc_roto_alvarez_250619.jpg
01:20
Álvarez ‘on the road to recovery’ with Astros
nbc_roto_yoshida_250619.jpg
01:20
Yoshida’s return could come early with Devers gone
nbc_roto_treveyonhenderson_250619.jpg
01:10
Verdict still out on Henderson as bell-cow back
nbc_roto_kylermurray_250619.jpg
01:13
Cardinals emphasizing Murray QB scrambles in 2025
nbc_dps_michaelozanianinterview_250619.jpg
08:50
Why Walter is the right fit for Lakers sale
nbc_dps_dponlakerssale_250619.jpg
06:05
Why did Buss family sell Lakers share now?
nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_250619.jpg
14:38
Rodgers could bridge ‘culture gap’ with production
nbc_dps_brendanhaywoodinterview_250619.jpg
15:12
Pacers must think ‘big picture’ with Haliburton
nbc_dps_danwoikeinterview_250619.jpg
10:04
How Lakers sale can improve the franchise
burrowmailbag.jpg
12:15
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Burrow demand future trade?
nbc_pft_pftpm_sundayticket_250619.jpg
10:33
Broadcasters support NFL in Sunday Ticket appeal
nbc_pft_pftpm_rasheerice_250619.jpg
03:48
Rice’s status on hold until prosecution resolution
nbc_pft_pftpm_shedeursandersspeeding_250619.jpg
05:58
Why Sanders’ speeding ticket adds more pressure
nbc_pft_pftpm_lakersforsale_250619.jpg
05:50
What Lakers sale says about NFL team value
nbc_pft_pftpm_jairealexander_250619.jpg
06:12
Why Ravens signing CB Alexander ‘can’t hurt’ Lamar
kondraft.jpg
02:00
Knueppel +230 ‘a big mover’ to be drafted No. 4
nbc_bte_mercuryliberty_250619.jpg
01:56
Liberty at -11.5 is ‘rich price’ vs. Mercury
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_250619.jpg
17:32
‘Everyone’s fighting’ over CFP expansion
nbc_horse_goldcup_250619.jpg
06:32
Trawlerman outlasts the field to the Gold Cup
nbc_horse_charlesdarwinnorfolk_250619.jpg
01:57
Charles Darwin powers to Norfolk Stakes victory
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250618.jpg
01:32
Spaun: ‘Things have settled down’ after U.S. Open
nbc_golf_timwalsh_250618.jpg
03:13
Walsh details KPMG Women’s historic purse increase
nbc_golf_craigkessler_250618.jpg
13:27
Kessler: My priority is building trust with LPGA