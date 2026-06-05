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LPGA Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women's Open, Round 1
Watch highlights from the opening round of play at the 2026 U.S. Women's Open, taking place at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
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Korda loving life on and off the course
Korda loving life on and off the course
After her third win of the season, Nelly Korda describes the great time she's having and the honor of being mentioned among all-time greats.
Korda ‘feeling really good’, leads Chevron
Korda 'feeling really good', leads Chevron
Nelly Korda addresses the media after ending the second round of the Chevron Championship at the top of the leaderboard, talking about how her game is holding up and more.
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the LPGA's Chevron Championship at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the LPGA's Chevron Championship at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 4
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the LPGA's Chevron Championship at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 1
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 1
Watch highlights from the opening round of the LPGA's Chevron Championship at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round
Watch highlights from last round of the LPGA's CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
Thitikul ends CME win in style with birdie
Thitikul ends CME win in style with birdie
Jeeno Thitikul sinks the putt on 18 at the CME Group Tour Championship to successfully defend her title and the end the year with her third LPGA victory of the season.
Korda drains fairway bunker hole-out for eagle
Korda drains fairway bunker hole-out for eagle
Nelly Korda added another moment to her impressive highlight reel after draining a fairway bunker hole-out for eagle at the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples. Jeeno Thitikul leads the tournament in the final round.