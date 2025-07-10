Watch Now
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 1
Watch first round highlights from The Amundi Evian Championship, the fourth major of the LPGA season, played at Evian Resort Golf Club.
Korda’s shot nearly strikes her sister, Jessica
Nelly Korda's tee shots on both No. 14 and No. 15 nearly make contact with her sister, Jessica, who was on the course.
Kim takes scientific approach marking golf ball
Hear why Auston Kim marks her golf ball with a red line and what separates the Titleist Pro V1x from other options on the market.
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Final Round
Watch the best moments from the final round of the 2025 Dow Championship at Michigan's Midland Country Club.
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the 2025 Dow Championship at Michigan's Midland Country Club.
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 2
Watch the best moments from the second round of the 2025 Dow Championship at Michigan's Midland Country Club.
Thompson, Khang thrive in ‘fun’ at the Dow
Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang discuss what makes their team so successful and how they are navigating Midland Country Club at the Dow Championship.
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, First Round
Watch the best moments from the first round of the 2025 Dow Championship at Michigan's Midland Country Club.
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the fourth and final round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas.
‘Really special': Lee receives third major trophy
Minjee Lee receives her third career major championship trophy after winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, commenting on the conditions at PGA Frisco and the mental fortitude it took to emerge on top.