HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees
Mariners at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 10
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 6
Healy wins hilly Tour de France Stage 6, Van der Poel takes yellow jersey from Pogačar
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
How to watch 2025 IMSA at CTMP on USA, Peacock: Streaming info, start times and daily schedules

Top Clips

nbc_bte_acesmystics_250710.jpg
Mystics have a ‘scary line’ against the Aces
cyclinginterviewsecondplacetourdefrancestagesix.jpg
Simmons: In cycling, you only remember the winners
nbc_rtf_opoydpoy_250710.jpg
Under-the-radar Big Ten OPOY, DPOY picks for 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees
Mariners at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 10
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 6
Healy wins hilly Tour de France Stage 6, Van der Poel takes yellow jersey from Pogačar
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
How to watch 2025 IMSA at CTMP on USA, Peacock: Streaming info, start times and daily schedules

Top Clips

nbc_bte_acesmystics_250710.jpg
Mystics have a ‘scary line’ against the Aces
cyclinginterviewsecondplacetourdefrancestagesix.jpg
Simmons: In cycling, you only remember the winners
nbc_rtf_opoydpoy_250710.jpg
Under-the-radar Big Ten OPOY, DPOY picks for 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 1

July 10, 2025 11:18 AM
Watch first round highlights from The Amundi Evian Championship, the fourth major of the LPGA season, played at Evian Resort Golf Club.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpga_nellyteeshots_250710.jpg
1:12
Korda’s shot nearly strikes her sister, Jessica
Now Playing
nbc_golf_austonkimtitleist_250701.JPG
1:00
Kim takes scientific approach marking golf ball
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgadowfinalrd_250629.jpg
11:13
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_lpga_dowround3hl_250628.jpg
7:08
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgadowchamprd2_250627.jpg
11:14
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_leximegan_250627.jpg
3:19
Thompson, Khang thrive in ‘fun’ at the Dow
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dowchampionshiprd1_250626.jpg
7:42
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, First Round
Now Playing
minjee_site.jpg
14:09
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kpgmtrophypresentation_250622.jpg
5:39
‘Really special': Lee receives third major trophy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kpmgrd3hl_250621.jpg
11:58
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_kpmgkordaintv_250621.jpg
01:16
Korda honest on Saturday wind: ‘It’s so brutal’
nbc_golf_thompsontb_250621.jpg
01:41
Lexi’s Round 3 starts with unsightly triple bogey
nbc_golf_lpga_kpmgrd2hl_250620.jpg
14:10
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250620.jpg
07:12
‘Watch out’ for Thompson after impressive Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgakpmgrd1v3_250620.jpg
13:54
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1
jeeno_mpx.jpg
03:30
Highlights: Thitikul’s putter ‘on fire’ in Round 1
nelly.jpg
01:11
Korda back to even after capitalizing on free drop
nbc_sales_golf_kpmg_mentors_250619.jpg
01:05
Coaches, fellow players, family mentor LPGA stars
ruoning_yin.jpg
01:08
LPGA’s greatest inspirations on and off the course
nbc_golf_gc_nellykordapresser_250617.jpg
10:45
Korda ‘ready’ for KPMG Women’s amid neck flare-up
sales_golf_kpmg_excellence_250617.jpg
01:08
What ‘excellence’ means to LPGA Tour’s best
nbc_golf_lpgameijerhl_250615.jpg
07:43
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 4
meijerlpgaclassicrd3hl.jpg
10:32
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 3
nbc_lpgameijerround2_250613.jpg
10:31
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgameierrd1_250612.jpg
10:08
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_acesmystics_250710.jpg
01:46
Mystics have a ‘scary line’ against the Aces
cyclinginterviewsecondplacetourdefrancestagesix.jpg
03:44
Simmons: In cycling, you only remember the winners
nbc_rtf_opoydpoy_250710.jpg
04:18
Under-the-radar Big Ten OPOY, DPOY picks for 2025
nbc_rtf_bigtenstorylines_250710.jpg
03:17
What are the most interesting Big Ten storylines?
nbc_bte_sinnervsdjokavic_250710.jpg
01:58
Bet Sinner on the moneyline vs. Djokovic in semis
nbc_bte_psgvschelsea_250710.jpg
02:12
PSG in ‘tier by themselves’ ahead of Chelsea bout
nbc_cyc_tdfhealyintv_250710.jpg
02:33
Healy ‘on the pedals all day’ during Stage 6 win
nbc_cyc_tdfs6finish_250710.jpg
10:41
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 6 finish
nbc_roto_wnbadpoy_250710.jpg
01:56
Aces’ Wilson leads DPOY odds in tight race
nbc_wnba_wedhlrecap_250710.jpg
02:46
Highlights: Clark returns, Thomas comes up clutch
nbc_dps_joebuckinterviewv2_250709.jpg
12:42
Buck opens up about the challenges of broadcasting
nbc_dps_davanteadamsinterviewv2_250709.jpg
15:51
Adams: Playing with Rodgers ‘changed my life’
nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_250709.jpg
13:08
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball
btp_stage_6_prev_raw.jpg
03:38
Polka-dot jersey will ‘come into play’ for Stage 6
Tour_21_1_raw.jpg
08:07
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 1
nbc_cyc_tdfstage5hl_v3_250709.jpg
35:23
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 5
nbc_roto_titansrbs_v2_250709.jpg
01:24
Pollard, Spears expected to have even reps in TEN
nbc_roto_ford_250709.jpg
01:16
Report: Browns RB Ford likely to start Week 1
nbc_roto_dakprescott_250709.jpg
01:20
Prescott says he’s ‘fully healthy’ entering camp
nbc_roto_hoskins_250709.jpg
01:52
Brewers’ Hoskins lands on IL with sprained thumb
nbc_golf_poppertfeature_250709.jpg
04:41
Popert: My determination never wavered
nbc_golf_kordapresser_250709.jpg
04:34
Korda emphasizes ‘balance’ for Evian Championship
nbc_roto_yoshida_250709.jpg
01:47
Yoshida ‘is really valuable’ ahead of season debut
nbc_golf_scottiedeskreax_250709.jpg
07:31
Scheffler bringing ‘clear game plan’ to Scotland
nbc_roto_rafaela_250709.jpg
01:27
Rafaela unlocking power potential with Red Sox
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250709.jpg
06:02
Moore, Popert accept U.S. Adaptive Open medals
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250709.jpg
13:58
PFT PM Mailbag: Best AFC West head coaches ever?
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenfinalrd_250709.jpg
11:33
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Adaptive Open, Final Round
nbc_pft_pftpm_commandersname_250709.jpg
04:06
Are the Commanders inching towards a name change?
nbc_pft_pftpm_bigbillgambling_250709.jpg
03:04
Analyzing big, beautiful bill’s gambling provision