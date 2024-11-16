Highlights: The Annika, Round 3

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Leonard passes for 3 TDs and No. 8 Notre Dame forces 5 turnovers in a 35-14 win over Virginia
SX 2024 Rd 17 Cooper Webb closeup face.JPG
Cooper Webb wins Night 1 of Paris Supercross, Jett Lawrence crashes
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Round Three
Nelly Korda recovers from 6-shot deficit, gets within one of Charley Hull at The Annika

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_mgbakohlv2_241116.jpg
Highlights: Mgbako scores 17 vs. South Carolina
nbc_cbb_riceintv_241116.jpg
Rice: South Carolina win was a full-circle moment
nbc_cfb_uvatdmuskett_241116.jpg
Muskett gets Virginia on the board vs. Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Leonard passes for 3 TDs and No. 8 Notre Dame forces 5 turnovers in a 35-14 win over Virginia
SX 2024 Rd 17 Cooper Webb closeup face.JPG
Cooper Webb wins Night 1 of Paris Supercross, Jett Lawrence crashes
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Round Three
Nelly Korda recovers from 6-shot deficit, gets within one of Charley Hull at The Annika

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_mgbakohlv2_241116.jpg
Highlights: Mgbako scores 17 vs. South Carolina
nbc_cbb_riceintv_241116.jpg
Rice: South Carolina win was a full-circle moment
nbc_cfb_uvatdmuskett_241116.jpg
Muskett gets Virginia on the board vs. Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: The Annika, Round 3

November 16, 2024 06:19 PM
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 3 at The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, taking place at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpgaannikard3_241116.jpg
7:24
Highlights: The Annika, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_annikard1_241114.jpg
12:36
Highlights: The Annika, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellyintv_241114.jpg
3:33
Korda knocks off the rust to begin The Annika
Now Playing
nbc_gt_nellykorda_241113.jpg
2:55
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: ‘Just play golf’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_clarkfinalites_241113.jpg
7:24
Full Highlights: Caitlin Clark, The Annika pro-am
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_kordaonclark_241113.jpg
1:53
Korda in awe of Clark’s influence on sports
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_lpgaplayersclarkv2_241113.jpg
2:54
Clark ‘larger than life’ at The Annika pro-am
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_clarklites_241113.jpg
2:45
Highlights: Clark gives crowd a show on course
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_clarkwalktalk_241113__001109.jpg
4:40
Clark on golfing with Nelly, soaking in The Annika
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaclarkon5_241113.jpg
1:00
Clark gets up and down for par at The Annika
Now Playing