Korda: Winning never gets boring
Nelly Korda speaks after another win at The Annika about the rush she gets from competing for a victory on a Sunday
LPGA Tour Highlights: The Annika 2024, Round 4
Experience the best shots and biggest moments from the fourth round of The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, taking place at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
Nelly Korda speaks after another win at The Annika about the rush she gets from competing for a victory on a Sunday
Watch Lincicome conclude her 20-year career
Everything was perfect for Brittany Lincicome's final round as a full-time pro on the LPGA Tour.
Bradley, Mallon welcome Ko to LPGA Hall of Fame
Lydia Ko reflects on her incredible career and collects her emotions after listening to heartfelt tributes from Pat Bradley, Meg Mallon, and many more as they welcome her to the LPGA Hall of Fame.
Highlights: The Annika, Round 3
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 3 at The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, taking place at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
Highlights: The Annika, Round 1
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 1 at The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, taking place at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
Korda knocks off the rust to begin The Annika
Nelly Korda discusses her first-round performance at The Annika as well as playing with Caitlin Clark in Wednesday's pro-am.
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: ‘Just play golf’
The LPGA Player of the Year Nelly Korda discusses her goal at The Annika after taking nearly a month off, saying that she wants to simply focus on "playing golf" this week.
Full Highlights: Caitlin Clark, The Annika pro-am
Caitlin Clark took to the course for The Annika pro-am tournament in Florida. Watch her highlights from the day!