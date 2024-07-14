 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
What to watch for in NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway
IndyCar: Iowa Speedway Race 1
IndyCar’s Josef Newgarden used the slippery high line to drive from 22nd to third at Iowa Speedway
Pato podium celebration.jpg
IndyCar results, points after Iowa: Championship race significantly tightens

Top Clips

nbc_indy_iowarace1hl_240713.jpg
Highlights: IndyCar Hy-Vee Homefront 250 at Iowa
nbc_indy_iowanewgardenintv_240713.jpg
Newgarden: Ran out of time, ran out of race track
nbc_indy_iowamclaughlinintv_240713.jpg
McLaughlin: Can call myself an IndyCar driver now

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Chien sinks stellar hole-in-one at Amundi Evian

July 14, 2024 07:45 AM
Peiyun Chien’s tee shot on No. 16 takes a dramatic amount of time to roll in for a hole-in-one during the final round of the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship.
nbc_golf_lpga_chienace_240714.jpg
1:18
Chien sinks stellar hole-in-one at Amundi Evian
nbc_golf_gc_kyriacou_coughlinhlreax_240713.jpg
8:13
Kyriacou, Coughlin catch fire to pass, tie Furue
nbc_golf_amundird3_240713.jpg
12:22
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_kordahlreax_240712.jpg
2:53
HLs: Korda’s +1 Amundi Evian Round 2 through 14
nbc_golf_amundiroundtwo_240712.jpg
10:35
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_tavalindintv_240711.jpg
4:12
Lindblad ‘not afraid of big stage’ at Evian
nbc_golf_lpgaevianrnd1_240711.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_evianpreview_240709.jpg
4:18
Players to watch in 2024 Amundi Evian Championship
nbc_golf_goingforgreenv2_240709.jpg
18:01
Best bets for Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_gt_bethannkorda_240708.jpg
9:06
Korda returns to LPGA Tour after dog bite injury
