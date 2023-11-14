Watch Now
Vu focused on her game after ascending to No. 1
Now that Lilia Vu is No. 1 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, she's just focused on taking things "one shot at a time" and being present as she deals with new renewed pressure on and off the golf course.
Now that Lilia Vu is No. 1 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, she's just focused on taking things "one shot at a time" and being present as she deals with new renewed pressure on and off the golf course.
Boutier feeling more comfortable in contention
From no wins last year to four victories this season, Celine Boutier tells Golf Today what the biggest differences are in her game, beginning with confidence and taking advantage of more opportunities.
Vu headlines CME field missing some top LPGA stars
Beth Ann Nichols and Tom Abbott discuss the big-name LPGA stars missing from the CME Group Tour Championship, what's gone wrong for Lydia Ko in a tough 2023 season and the names to watch this weekend, such as Lilia Vu.
Highlights: The Annika, Final Round
Watch highlights from the Final Round of the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.
Highlights: The Annika, Round 3
Watch highlights from Round 3 of the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.
Highlights: The Annika, Round 2
Watch highlights from Round 2 of the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.
Highlights: The Annika, Round 1
Watch highlights from Round 1 of the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, where Jin Young Ko shares an early lead alongside Patty Tavatanakit.
J.Y. Ko thankful to rediscover form this season
Jin Young Ko describes what it took to overcome last year's struggles and how she's approaching her game now after finishing her first round as co-leader of the ANIKKA.
Grant proud to rep Sweden in Sorenstam's name
Linn Grant explains the personal importance of competing at the ANNIKA, shares her thoughts on her first round performance and recaps her LPGA Tour season as a whole.