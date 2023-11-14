 Skip navigation
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round Three
J.Y. Ko to undergo MRI for knee injury ahead of Tour Champ.
Jordan Thomas.jpg
Jordan Thomas Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Taylor Tatum.jpg
Taylor Tatum Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_celineboutierint_231114.jpg
Boutier feeling more comfortable in contention
nbc_golf_gt_hoggardhitpif_231114.jpg
PGA Tour not rushing negotiations with investors
nbc_golf_gt_rorypresserreax_231114.jpg
Should McIlroy want to get out of golf’s politics?

Vu focused on her game after ascending to No. 1

November 14, 2023 01:26 PM
Now that Lilia Vu is No. 1 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, she's just focused on taking things "one shot at a time" and being present as she deals with new renewed pressure on and off the golf course.
