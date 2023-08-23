 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 151st Open - Day One
With captain’s picks looming, Brooks Koepka among no-brainers for Zach Johnson
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 - Qualifying
Trevor Bayne to run three Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing this season
nbc_golf_gt_rorymcilroy_230823.jpg
Rory McIlroy says Tiger Woods making an impact as a player director

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ctlc_booweekley_230823.jpg
Weekley scares Kim with a leatherback turtle
oly_atm1500_worlds_final_230823_v2.jpg
Kerr edges Ingebrigtsen in men’s 1500m
oly_atw400_worlds_final_230823_1920x1080.jpg
Paulino sets national record in women’s 400m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 151st Open - Day One
With captain’s picks looming, Brooks Koepka among no-brainers for Zach Johnson
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 - Qualifying
Trevor Bayne to run three Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing this season
nbc_golf_gt_rorymcilroy_230823.jpg
Rory McIlroy says Tiger Woods making an impact as a player director

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ctlc_booweekley_230823.jpg
Weekley scares Kim with a leatherback turtle
oly_atm1500_worlds_final_230823_v2.jpg
Kerr edges Ingebrigtsen in men’s 1500m
oly_atw400_worlds_final_230823_1920x1080.jpg
Paulino sets national record in women’s 400m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Final U.S. Solheim Cup spots on the line at CPKC Women’s Open

  
Published August 23, 2023 04:42 PM
AIG Women's Open - Day Two

TADWORTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Rose Zhang of the United States plays her tee shot on the 8th hole on Day Two of the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath Golf Club on August 11, 2023 in Tadworth, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Solheim Cup is right around the corner, and soon we’ll know which 12 players will be suiting up for the United States in Spain.

Captain Stacy Lewis’ team will be finalized after this week’s CPKC Women’s Open, which takes place in Vancouver, Canada.

The top seven players from the Solheim Cup points list will qualify for the team, as well as the two highest-ranked players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings who are outside the top seven. The remaining three spots will be Lewis’ captain’s picks.

Four of the nine automatic qualifiers are already locked in: Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz and Megan Khang. Vu has three wins on the season, including the Chevron Championship and AIG Women’s Open, while Corpuz also captured her first major title in 2023 at the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

Her victory across the pond sent Vu to world No. 1 for the first time in her career.

Rounding out the top 7 in Solheim Cup points headed into the week are Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson. Although that seemingly puts Thompson on the bubble, she’s in a comfortable position due to her world ranking of 21st, which is fourth-highest among all Americans.

Just behind Thompson in the Solheim standings are Andrea Lee and Ally Ewing, both of whom are in the field this week in Vancouver. Alison Lee comes in at 10th on the list, but she’s well back of Ewing in terms of points.

The two players outside the top 7 who would currently qualify for the team based on their world ranking are Rose Zhang and Angel Yin, who are ranked 31 and 32, respectively. However, if Thompson were to fall out of the top 7 after this week’s event, that would knock the lower-ranked player of Zhang and Yin out of the automatic qualifiers.

Players vying for a pick from Lewis include the aforementioned players on the bubble, as well as some others hoping to impress one final time before the team is set.

Cheyenne Knight, Ryan O’Toole, Jessica Korda and Marina Alex all sit inside the top 15 in Solheim Cup points and could use a big week to vault up the standings and impress the captain.