 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AIG Women's Open - Day Two
Final U.S. Solheim Cup spots on the line at CPKC Women’s Open
The 151st Open - Day One
With captain’s picks looming, Brooks Koepka among no-brainers for Zach Johnson
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 - Qualifying
Trevor Bayne to run three Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing this season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ctlc_shanebertsch_230823.jpg
Bertsch unwinds by fly fishing between tournaments
nbc_golf_ctlc_booweekley_230823.jpg
Weekley scares Kim with a leatherback turtle
oly_atm1500_worlds_final_230823_v2.jpg
Kerr edges Ingebrigtsen in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AIG Women's Open - Day Two
Final U.S. Solheim Cup spots on the line at CPKC Women’s Open
The 151st Open - Day One
With captain’s picks looming, Brooks Koepka among no-brainers for Zach Johnson
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 - Qualifying
Trevor Bayne to run three Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing this season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ctlc_shanebertsch_230823.jpg
Bertsch unwinds by fly fishing between tournaments
nbc_golf_ctlc_booweekley_230823.jpg
Weekley scares Kim with a leatherback turtle
oly_atm1500_worlds_final_230823_v2.jpg
Kerr edges Ingebrigtsen in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rory McIlroy proof positive that anyone in East Lake field can win Tour Championship

  
Published August 23, 2023 05:00 PM
TOUR Championship - Preview Day 3

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 23: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland smiles during a press conference prior to the TOUR Championship, the third and final event of the FedExCup Playoffs, at East Lake Golf Club on August 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PGA TOUR

ATLANTA – There are no shortage of opinions when it comes to the PGA Tour’s “starting strokes” scoring at the Tour Championship and most players acknowledge that it might not be the best system, but it’s the best they’ve got.

One concern, however, was put to rest at last year’s finale. Some have argued that the system is confusing for fans and leaves those toward the back of the field (Nos. 26 to 30 in points begin the week at even par) too far off the lead, which is 10 under par to start the week.

Last year, Rory McIlroy began the tournament at 4 under and six shots off the starting lead, held by points-leader Scottie Scheffler. The Northern Irishman then made a triple-bogey-7 on the first hole and a bogey at No. 2 in Round 1 to fall 10 shots back. That deficit went to 11 strokes with a bogey at No. 4.

nbc_golf_gt_rorymcilroy_230823.jpg
Rory McIlroy says Tiger Woods making an impact as a player director
Tiger recently joined the PGA Tour policy board.

“We were just at a breakfast with some of the sponsors earlier, and I said, I fell 11 shots behind Scottie after [four] holes of the tournament. So if I can come back from 11 shots, I feel like everyone in this field should feel like they have a chance to win,” said McIlroy, who finished at 17 under last year at East Lake to win his third FedExCup title.

Scheffler again begins the week as the front-runner, at 10 under, followed by last week’s winner, Viktor Hovland, at 8 under and McIlroy at 7 under.

“This has been a good place to me over the years. At the start of my career, actually, when I came in, I think I came in to the Tour Championship No. 1 twice, in 2012 and 2014, and wasn’t able to win. Since then I’ve just sort of figured out a way to play this golf course and get myself into contention,” McIlroy said. “I’ve had a great run here over the years and obviously in a great position to try to add another FedExCup title to the mantle piece.”