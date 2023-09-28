 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gymnastics: 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
A daily guide to the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships
nbc_edge_bettingbig10_230926.jpg
Big Ten Betting Power Rankings - Week 5
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
NASCAR All-Star Race returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_simms_lvrvslac_v3_230928_1920x1080.jpg
Week 4 preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
nbc_nascar_mm_talladegapreview_230928.jpg
Can playoff drivers avoid big one at Talladega?
nbc_simms_seavsnyg_230928.jpg
Week 4 preview: Seahawks vs. Giants

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gymnastics: 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
A daily guide to the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships
nbc_edge_bettingbig10_230926.jpg
Big Ten Betting Power Rankings - Week 5
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
NASCAR All-Star Race returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_simms_lvrvslac_v3_230928_1920x1080.jpg
Week 4 preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
nbc_nascar_mm_talladegapreview_230928.jpg
Can playoff drivers avoid big one at Talladega?
nbc_simms_seavsnyg_230928.jpg
Week 4 preview: Seahawks vs. Giants

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

U.S.'s opening RC pairings expose lack of depth?

September 28, 2023 12:08 PM
The Live From crew shares initial reactions to the United States' opening pairings at the 2023 Ryder Cup.