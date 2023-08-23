Bertsch unwinds by fly fishing between tournaments

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Alabama at Mississippi
Updated 2023 College Fantasy Football Rankings
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
TOUR Championship - Preview Day 3
Rory McIlroy proof positive that anyone in East Lake field can win Tour Championship
AIG Women's Open - Day Two
Final U.S. Solheim Cup spots on the line at CPKC Women’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_230823_1920x1080_2257809475562.jpg
Garrett previews Notre Dame football season
nbc_dps_jackswarbrickinterview_230823_1920x1080_2257808451559.jpg
ND’s Swarbrick calls CFB a ‘complete disaster’
nbc_nd_ndonnbcpod_joealtintv_230823.jpg
Alt looks to uphold standard of Notre Dame O-line

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Alabama at Mississippi
Updated 2023 College Fantasy Football Rankings
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
TOUR Championship - Preview Day 3
Rory McIlroy proof positive that anyone in East Lake field can win Tour Championship
AIG Women's Open - Day Two
Final U.S. Solheim Cup spots on the line at CPKC Women’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_230823_1920x1080_2257809475562.jpg
Garrett previews Notre Dame football season
nbc_dps_jackswarbrickinterview_230823_1920x1080_2257808451559.jpg
ND’s Swarbrick calls CFB a ‘complete disaster’
nbc_nd_ndonnbcpod_joealtintv_230823.jpg
Alt looks to uphold standard of Notre Dame O-line

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bertsch unwinds by fly fishing between tournaments

August 23, 2023 03:58 PM
Shane Bertsch demonstrates his fly fishing prowess in Calgary's famous Bow River.