Who will step into the spotlight at the RCM?
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter examine the Rocket Mortgage Classic from a betting perspective and why they don't like chalky outcomes this week.
Fowler eyes repeat win at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Heading into the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler recounts winning the tournament last year and shares how he's grown since.
Who will step into the spotlight at the RCM?
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter examine the Rocket Mortgage Classic from a betting perspective and why they don't like chalky outcomes this week.
Lee set to join sister, Minjee, at Paris Olympics
Min Woo Lee explains what a "huge honor" it will be to represent Australia at the Paris Olympics, where he ranks in the FedExCup standings and Rocket Mortgage Classic expectations.
PGA Tour entering crucial pre-playoff stretch
PGA Tour players around the bubble of the FedExCup Playoffs have a chance to go on a run and solidify themselves in the field, but are the tour's new signature events making it too difficult on lower-ranked players?
Best soundbites from 2024 Travelers Championship
Cam Young reacts to his historic 59, and Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler discuss their thrilling playoff in the most notable quotes from the 2024 Travelers Championship.
Highlights: Best shots from Travelers Championship
Relive the best shots from the 2024 Travelers Championship, where Scottie Scheffler earned yet another PGA Tour victory in a dominant season.
‘No superlatives left’ for Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler is lapping the PGA Tour field due to skill, but his laid-back nature may also discourage competitors from attacking him with a true edge.
Scheffler’s uncharacteristic emotions at Travelers
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner talk about Scottie Scheffler's win at the Travelers Championship and how weeks of hard competition may have caught up with him.
Scheffler: Toughness, intensity key to ’24 success
Scottie Scheffler joins the set of Golf Central after emerging victorious in the Travelers Championship for his sixth win of 2024 and explains what's going right for him in his dominant season.
Kim forces playoff after protestors interrupt play
After waiting out a chaotic scene that saw protestors spray powdery substances around and on the green at the Travelers Championship's 72nd hole, Tom Kim drilled a clutch putt to force a playoff with Scottie Scheffler.
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.