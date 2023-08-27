Watch Now
Analyzing Fowler's Tour Championship performance
Rickie Fowler Go inside the numbers with CDW Intelligence Center.
Hovland enters Tour Championship final red-hot
Viktor Hovland separated himself from the field as his hot streak continued in Round 3 of the 2023 Tour Championship, where he finished with a 6-shot lead ahead of the final round.
Highlights: Tour Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments and shots from the third round of action at East Lake for the Tour Championship.
Schauffele aims for Tour Championship success
After finishing fourth in the event last year, Xander Schauffele enters the 2023 Tour Championship with plenty of motivation. Go into the numbers with CDW Intelligence Center.
Highlights: Tour Championship, Round 2
Watch the best moments and shots from the second round of action at East Lake for the Tour Championship.
Morikawa catches fire in the heat at East Lake
Learn more about Collin Morikawa's spectacular round to open the Tour Championship at East Lake.
Highlights: Morikawa, Tour Championship, Round 1
Check out Collin Morikawa's best shots from his 9-under par Round 1 at the 2023 Tour Championship.
Highlights: Tour Championship, Round 1
Check out the best moments and shots from the first day of action at East Lake for the Tour Championship.
Bradley pleased after Tour Championship Round 1
Keegan Bradley talks with Todd Lewis after his 7-under par Round 1 performance at the Tour Championship.
Morikawa felt ‘like old self’ at Tour Championship
Collin Morikawa sits down with Todd Lewis to discuss his 9-under Round 1 performance at the 2023 Tour Championship and his motivations for the Ryder Cup.