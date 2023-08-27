 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

hovland_1920_tourchamp23_D3_putter.jpg
Hovland continues hot streak, up 6 with $18 million prize looming
scheffler_1920_stjude23_rahm_walking.jpg
How Tour Champ’s final round impacts Player of the Year race
Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Saturday_ August 26_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m91358.jpg
Rain forces revised IndyCar practice, qualifying schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_230826.jpg
Playoff field set after Buescher wins at Daytona
nbc_nas_bubbav2_230826.jpg
Wallace clinches final playoff position on points
nbc_nas_truex_230826.jpg
Truex Jr. wraps up Cup regular season championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

hovland_1920_tourchamp23_D3_putter.jpg
Hovland continues hot streak, up 6 with $18 million prize looming
scheffler_1920_stjude23_rahm_walking.jpg
How Tour Champ’s final round impacts Player of the Year race
Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Saturday_ August 26_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m91358.jpg
Rain forces revised IndyCar practice, qualifying schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_230826.jpg
Playoff field set after Buescher wins at Daytona
nbc_nas_bubbav2_230826.jpg
Wallace clinches final playoff position on points
nbc_nas_truex_230826.jpg
Truex Jr. wraps up Cup regular season championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Analyzing Fowler's Tour Championship performance

August 26, 2023 11:13 PM
Rickie Fowler Go inside the numbers with CDW Intelligence Center.
Up Next
nbc_golf_penske_230826.jpg
2:07
Hovland enters Tour Championship final red-hot
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tourchamprd3ehl_230826.jpg
11:00
Highlights: Tour Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_collinmorikawaintv_230825.jpg
1:29
Morikawa on Tour Championship Round 2 success
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_viktorhovlandintv_230825.jpg
1:11
Hovland recaps strong Round 2 at Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_tourchampschauffele_230825.jpg
1:14
Schauffele aims for Tour Championship success
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tourchamprd2ehl_230825.jpg
8:38
Highlights: Tour Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_tourchampmorikawav3_230824.jpg
1:22
Morikawa catches fire in the heat at East Lake
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_bestroundmorikawa_230824.jpg
2:15
Highlights: Morikawa, Tour Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_tourchampionshiplites_230824.jpg
7:35
Highlights: Tour Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_bradleyinterview_230824.jpg
1:14
Bradley pleased after Tour Championship Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_morikawaint_230824.jpg
1:30
Morikawa felt ‘like old self’ at Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_mcilroy_230821.jpg
1:20
McIlroy seeks FedExCup repeat at Tour Championship
Now Playing