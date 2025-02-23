Watch Now
Campbell's roller coaster winning hole in Mexico
Brian Campbell capitalizes on a tournament-saving bounce on the second playoff hole at the Mexico Open at Vidant, grinding out a birdie to win the event.
Campbell’s ‘grit’ guided him to first PGA Tour win
Brian Campbell describes his emotions after earning his first PGA Tour victory in dramatic fashion at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Potgieter ‘to learn from’ mistakes at Mexico Open
Aldrich Potgieter is "proud" of his runner-up finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld despite coming up short in a playoff, and Golf Central analyzes how the young South African can minimize mistakes down the stretch.
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 4
Watch the best shots from the final round of action from the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Campbell’s roller coaster winning hole in Mexico
Brian Campbell capitalizes on a tournament-saving bounce on the second playoff hole at the Mexico Open at Vidant, grinding out a birdie to win the event.
Campbell ‘stayed in his process’ at VidantaWorld
Paige Mackenzie and Todd Lewis break down Brian Campbell's big move at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, explaining what went right for the 31-year-old seeking his first PGA Tour win.
Potgieter looking to tighten up putting in Mexico
Aldrich Potgieter talks about his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta and the Golf Central crew assesses whether he will be prepared to battle in the final round.
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 3
Watch the highlights from third-round action of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Højgaard chips in twice in three holes for eagle
Danish golfer Nicolai Højgaard made an eagle on the par-5 14th hole in the third round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld after hitting a gorgeous pitch shot from 39 yards out, giving him his second eagle in three holes.
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 2
Watch the highlights and lowlights from the second round of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at VidantaWorld
Watch Friday's best moments from Smylie Kaufman on Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra: Michael Kim relives Cal days, Ben Griffin applauds the Bill Belichick hire, Joel Dahmen wonders how he could shoot a 61 and more.
Griffin jokes of aiming for No. 1 without winning
In Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra, Ben Griffin tells Smylie Kaufman about how he started copying C.T. Pan's sunglasses and jokes about trying to reach world No. 1 without winning on the PGA Tour.