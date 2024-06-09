Watch Now
Morikawa T2 on Moving Day at Memorial Tournament
Collin Morikawa's "confidence" with the putter helps him card a bogey-free 68 on Moving Day of the Memorial Tournament, now sitting T2 entering the final round.
Highlights: 2024 Memorial Tournament, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 4 of the 2024 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Morikawa looks ahead after loss at The Memorial
Colin Morikawa discusses his one-shot loss to Scottie Scheffler at the 2024 Memorial Tournament, earning his third consecutive top-4 finish on the PGA Tour, and looks ahead to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst.
Scheffler must adjust his game for U.S. Open
George Savaricas and Johnson Wagner discuss how Scottie Scheffler should approach the U.S. Open at Pinehurst after winning the 2024 Memorial Tournament, his fifth PGA Tour victory of the year.
McIlroy: PIF talks moving in ‘right direction’
Rory McIlroy describes Friday's negotiations with PIF as "very productive" and "very collaborative," sharing that he is encouraged with the direction of where talks are moving.
Patience in Round 3 puts Morikawa in contention
Collin Morikawa's success around the greens has him in contention entering the final round of the Memorial Tournament, and Golf Central analyzes the state of his game with the U.S. Open approaching.
Scheffler ‘resilient’ after eventful third round
Golf Central analyzes Scottie Scheffler's eventful third round of the Memorial Tournament, discussing his "resilience" to bounce back immediately from holes he struggles in.
HL: Scheffler struggles in Round 3, remains on top
Highlights from Scottie Scheffler’s rocky third round to retain the lead entering the final day of the 2024 Memorial Tournament.
Highlights: 2024 Memorial Tournament, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the 2024 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Spieth’s wrist may continue causing him trouble
The Golf Central crew reacts to Jordan Spieth missing the cut after the second round of the 2024 Memorial Tournament & how his lingering wrist injury could continue to affect him moving forward.
How Scheffler’s course management is so ‘spot on’
With Scottie Scheffler leading by three strokes after Round 2 of the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament, Johnson Wagner highlights what makes his course management so effective.