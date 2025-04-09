Watch Now
Look at Conners, Glover for Masters top-20 bets
Brad Thomas gives a couple of his favorite bets for the Masters Tournament, eyeing a ball-striking savant and someone who can get hot with the putter to finish inside the top 20.
Up Next
Ridley dismisses direct exemption for LIV players
Ridley dismisses direct exemption for LIV players
Augusta National Golf Club and Masters Tournament chairman Fred Ridley addresses pace of play initiatives, exemptions, golf's reunification, the state of the course after Hurricane Helene and more.
Detry capable of making splash in Masters debut
Detry capable of making splash in Masters debut
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick reveal their best bets in exotic markets for the Masters, including Xander Schauffele as the top American and Thomas Detry as the top debutant.
DeChambeau’s personality resonating with fans
DeChambeau's personality resonating with fans
The Live From crew discusses the evolution of Bryson DeChambeau as a personality during his time as a professional golfer.
Scheffler feels ‘very prepared’ for Masters
Scheffler feels 'very prepared' for Masters
Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler explains how his approach to each Masters Tournament evolves, the difficulties of the course at Augusta, and why this is the most prepared he has felt all year.
DeChambeau focusing on course over competition
DeChambeau focusing on course over competition
Bryson DeChambeau addresses the media on the evolution of his approach at Augusta National, his focus of playing the golf course over the competition, tinkering his driver heads, and coming up from Northern California.
Morikawa believes he will win Masters eventually
Morikawa believes he will win Masters eventually
Collin Morikawa takes the podium to address his mindset heading into the Masters, how he plans to approach Augusta and the differences between this year and last year.
Hovland: ‘Juices are flowing’ so far at Augusta
Hovland: 'Juices are flowing' so far at Augusta
Viktor Hovland speaks to the media to discuss his preparation ahead of his sixth Masters appearance, why he is so open about his processes and maintaining an open mind, as well as insight surrounding his driver change.
Åberg staying true to self ahead of second Masters
Åberg staying true to self ahead of second Masters
Ludvig Åberg's runner-up finish in his Masters debut has kept him comfortable returning to Augusta, and he shares the importance of remaining consistent and not shying away from the tournament's prestige.
Rahm ‘feeling good’ at Augusta after ‘tough’ 2024
Rahm 'feeling good' at Augusta after 'tough' 2024
Jon Rahm speaks to the media to share how his feelings differ this year entering major championship season, what he sees at Augusta when he is "in the zone," and the mental challenges of handling change in his career.