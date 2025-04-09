 Skip navigation
Top News

Tennis: Miami Open
Djokovic loses to Tabilo in second round of Monte Carlo Masters, Alcaraz advances
The 2025 Masters
‘Four times a year is not enough’ for the best players to gather, says Augusta chairman Fred Ridley
Olympics LA 2028
LA 2028 Olympics add new events in swimming, gymnastics, track; more female spots for first time

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_nuggetskings_250409.jpg
Why Nuggets-Kings is an NBA play-in preview
nbc_roto_playinfavorites_250409.jpg
Which teams in West will be in play-in tournament?
nbc_roto_bte_lakersmavs_250409.jpg
Mavericks could upset Lakers in Doncic’s return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Tennis: Miami Open
Djokovic loses to Tabilo in second round of Monte Carlo Masters, Alcaraz advances
The 2025 Masters
‘Four times a year is not enough’ for the best players to gather, says Augusta chairman Fred Ridley
Olympics LA 2028
LA 2028 Olympics add new events in swimming, gymnastics, track; more female spots for first time

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_nuggetskings_250409.jpg
Why Nuggets-Kings is an NBA play-in preview
nbc_roto_playinfavorites_250409.jpg
Which teams in West will be in play-in tournament?
nbc_roto_bte_lakersmavs_250409.jpg
Mavericks could upset Lakers in Doncic’s return

Watch Now

Look at Conners, Glover for Masters top-20 bets

April 9, 2025 12:24 PM
Brad Thomas gives a couple of his favorite bets for the Masters Tournament, eyeing a ball-striking savant and someone who can get hot with the putter to finish inside the top 20.
nbc_golf_ridleypresser_250409.jpg
39:03
Ridley dismisses direct exemption for LIV players
nbc_roto_bte_mastersdebutant_250409.jpg
1:46
Detry capable of making splash in Masters debut
nbc_golf_livefrom_brysoncontender_250408.jpg
2:23
DeChambeau’s personality resonating with fans
nbc_golf_schefflerpressconference_250408.jpg
21:03
Scheffler feels ‘very prepared’ for Masters
nbc_golf_dechambeaupressconference_250408.jpg
23:39
DeChambeau focusing on course over competition
CollinMorikawaLiveFromMasters.jpg
12:30
Morikawa believes he will win Masters eventually
nbc_golf_viktorhovlandpressconference_250408.jpg
21:12
Hovland: ‘Juices are flowing’ so far at Augusta
aberg.jpg
9:32
Åberg staying true to self ahead of second Masters
rahm_press.jpg
22:51
Rahm ‘feeling good’ at Augusta after ‘tough’ 2024
nbc_roto_masterslongshots_250408.jpg
1:46
Consider Henley, Spaun as Masters longshots
Related Videos

mcilroy.jpg
18:48
McIlroy blocking out noise in Grand Slam chase
nbc_golf_livefrom_9shots_250407.jpg
02:56
Only Scheffler can hit all nine of these shots
nbc_golf_langerintv_250407.jpg
09:54
Langer: Final Masters start is ‘bittersweet’
nbc_golf_hasandtaiintv_250407.jpg
02:19
How Hastings made Masters Thursday a holiday
nbc_golf_xanderintv_250407.jpg
26:40
Schauffele motivated by injury, ready for Augusta
nbc_golf_masterspromo_250407.jpg
51
O’Meara recounts first trip to No. 11 at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_fredridley_250407.jpg
19:45
Tiger Woods to bring new learning lab to Augusta
collin_morikawa.png
01:37
DeChambeau, Morikawa among Masters favorites
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250407.jpg
01:22
Top shots from 2025 Valero Texas Open
nbc_roto_livatmasters_250407.jpg
01:23
‘Surging’ Garcia a bet to lead LIV at Augusta
nbc_golf_valerofinalrd_250406.jpg
14:52
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Final Round
nbc_golf_harmanstory_250406.jpg
03:24
With a heavy heart, Harman wins Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_schefflerintv_250406.jpg
01:42
Scheffler discusses Masters dinner menu choices
nbc_golf_titleisthenley_250406.jpg
01:06
How Henley incorporates family into his Pro V1x
nbc_golf_titleistfitzpatrick_250406.jpg
01:26
Colorful Pro V1x ‘worry-free’ for Fitzpatrick
nbc_golf_titleistcantlay_250406.jpg
01:11
Cantlay: Titleist ‘the best ball,’ maximizes feel
nbc_golf_titleistzalatoris_250406.jpg
01:30
Pro V1x has been ‘plug and play’ for Zalatoris
nbc_golf_titleisttheegala_250406.jpg
01:29
Pro V1 comes with personal touches for Theegala
nbc_golf_valerord3_250405.jpg
12:44
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_valerord2_250404.jpg
11:56
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_finauace_250404.jpg
01:46
Finau sinks ace to make cut at Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_nicklausintv_250404.jpg
02:05
Nicklaus: I love mentoring, advising young golfers
nbc_golf_hhjackandspieth_250404.jpg
01:57
Nicklaus, Spieth on importance of ‘family support’
nbc_golf_hhspiethace_250404.jpg
49
Spieth looks back at ace at 2024 Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_valerord1_250403.jpg
10:15
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_speithbirdie_250403.jpg
01:24
Spieth pitch shot leads to birdie on 17 at Valero
cdw_site.jpg
01:07
Back 9, especially 17, may swing Valero Texas Open
nbc_bte_valeroopen_250402.jpg
01:02
McCarthy worth an early bet at Valero Texas Open
lee_site.jpeg
01:20
Behind the numbers of Lee’s first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_mwlee18_250330.jpg
01:25
Lee clutches up to win TX Children’s Houston Open

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_bte_nuggetskings_250409.jpg
01:52
Why Nuggets-Kings is an NBA play-in preview
nbc_roto_playinfavorites_250409.jpg
01:45
Which teams in West will be in play-in tournament?
nbc_roto_bte_lakersmavs_250409.jpg
01:30
Mavericks could upset Lakers in Doncic’s return
jalen_milroe_mpx.jpg
05:40
2025 NFL Draft lacks ‘star power’ among prospects
nbc_dps_caddystory_250409.jpg
02:32
Patrick recounts caddying at Augusta National
nbc_dps_nbateamburnout_250409.jpg
03:39
Unpacking ‘shocking’ Denver housecleaning
nbc_dps_lukaejection_250409.jpg
04:33
Doncic’s ‘reputation’ caused his ejection
nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
05:02
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
nbc_pft_genosmithpetecarroll_250409.jpg
10:32
Carroll confident Smith gives Raiders ‘stability’
nbc_pft_edgerankings_250409.jpg
10:29
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft EDGE ranks
nbc_pft_cardinalsneeds_250409.jpg
02:55
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Arizona Cardinals
nbc_pft_seahawksneeds_250409.jpg
02:02
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Seattle Seahawks
nbc_pft_49ersneeds_250409.jpg
05:13
2025 NFL Draft team needs: San Francisco 49ers
nbc_pft_seanmcvay_250409.jpg
06:35
McVay claims he hasn’t looked into QBs in draft
nbc_pft_ramsdraftneeds_250409.jpg
01:53
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Los Angeles Rams
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsbenjohnson_250409.jpg
10:34
Johnson already is challenging the Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_calebwilliamscareer_250409.jpg
02:47
Williams knows Johnson pushing him will be ‘key’
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersdecision_250409.jpg
12:55
Could Rodgers make decision about Steelers soon?
nbc_pft_shedeursandersaaronrodgers_250409.jpg
05:35
How Sanders could mesh with Rodgers in Pittsburgh
nbc_pft_shedeursanderselitetrait_250409.jpg
05:07
Simms: Sanders doesn’t have any ‘elite traits’
nbc_pft_shedeursanderssteelers_250409.jpg
06:48
Sanders reportedly will visit the Steelers
nbc_uswnt_usabrazil_250408.jpg
08:42
Highlights: USWNT vs. Brazil (En Español)
webb_mpx_thumb.jpg
07:56
Webb putting himself in position for another title
hymas_intv_mpx.jpg
09:41
How Hymas’ first win changed his mindset
gnarly_champ_mpx.jpg
02:32
Foxborough conditions show 250 East is ‘gnarly’
nbc_moto_title24_momentoftheweek_250407.jpg
03:25
Will Supercross move away from outdoor venues?
nbc_cbb_sechistory_250408.jpg
03:51
Florida breaks SEC’s men’s hoops title drought
nbc_cbb_gatorswin_250408.jpg
04:34
Florida digs deep to cap incredible season
nbc_cbb_futurecinderellas_250408.jpg
04:44
Is the Cinderella becoming an endangered species?
nbc_cbb_houstonheartbreak_250408.jpg
04:03
Houston’s title game collapse ‘difficult to watch’