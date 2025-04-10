Watch Now
Does Scheffler vs. McIlroy qualify as a rivalry?
The Live From crew debates if there is enough between Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy to rise to the level of an elite golf rivalry.
Up Next
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories
Jordan Spieth has not maintained the high level of play he started his Masters career with, but he feels good about his chances of being in contention on Sunday.
Homa shares why he separated with caddie Greiner
Homa shares why he separated with caddie Greiner
A year ago, Max Homa entered the Masters Tournament as one of the best golfers in the world. This year, he enters the Masters with a new caddie after splitting up with longtime looper and childhood friend Joe Greiner.
Look at Conners, Glover for Masters top-20 bets
Look at Conners, Glover for Masters top-20 bets
Brad Thomas gives a couple of his favorite bets for the Masters Tournament, eyeing a ball-striking savant and someone who can get hot with the putter to finish inside the top 20.
Ridley dismisses direct exemption for LIV players
Ridley dismisses direct exemption for LIV players
Augusta National Golf Club and Masters Tournament chairman Fred Ridley addresses pace of play initiatives, exemptions, golf's reunification, the state of the course after Hurricane Helene and more.
Detry capable of making splash in Masters debut
Detry capable of making splash in Masters debut
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick reveal their best bets in exotic markets for the Masters, including Xander Schauffele as the top American and Thomas Detry as the top debutant.
Scheffler feels ‘very prepared’ for Masters
Scheffler feels 'very prepared' for Masters
Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler explains how his approach to each Masters Tournament evolves, the difficulties of the course at Augusta, and why this is the most prepared he has felt all year.
DeChambeau focusing on course over competition
DeChambeau focusing on course over competition
Bryson DeChambeau addresses the media on the evolution of his approach at Augusta National, his focus of playing the golf course over the competition, tinkering his driver heads, and coming up from Northern California.
Morikawa believes he will win Masters eventually
Morikawa believes he will win Masters eventually
Collin Morikawa takes the podium to address his mindset heading into the Masters, how he plans to approach Augusta and the differences between this year and last year.
Hovland: ‘Juices are flowing’ so far at Augusta
Hovland: 'Juices are flowing' so far at Augusta
Viktor Hovland speaks to the media to discuss his preparation ahead of his sixth Masters appearance, why he is so open about his processes and maintaining an open mind, as well as insight surrounding his driver change.
Åberg staying true to self ahead of second Masters
Åberg staying true to self ahead of second Masters
Ludvig Åberg's runner-up finish in his Masters debut has kept him comfortable returning to Augusta, and he shares the importance of remaining consistent and not shying away from the tournament's prestige.