Dunlap grateful for historic win the AmEx
Amateur Nick Dunlap talks about his monumental win at the American Express, including his game plan and overcoming some adversity on his way to victory.
Dunlap nails the clutch putt on 18 to win the AmEx
Nick Dunlap becomes first amateur to win on a PGA Tour event since 1991 with a clutch putt on the final hole and celebrates with his family.
Dunlap grateful for historic win the AmEx
Amateur Nick Dunlap talks about his monumental win at the American Express, including his game plan and overcoming some adversity on his way to victory.
Saban: Dunlap has right disposition for golf
Nick Saban joins the Golf Channel to talk about Nick Dunlap's run in the American Express and whether the amateur has what it takes to keep up his success if he turns pro.
Highlights: Dunlap’s best shots at the AmEx, Rd. 3
Watch the best shots from Amateur golfer Nick Dunlap on moving day at the American Express, where he is the sole leader heading into the final round.
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
Watch highlights from Round 3 of The American Express from La Quinta, California.
Dunlap focused on learning while leading the AmEx
Amateur golfer Nick Dunlap joins the desk to talk about leading The American Express and what he is learning in his first PGA Tour event in contention during the weekend.
Sutton: Burke Jr. was a ‘protector’ of golf
1983 PGA Championship winner Hal Sutton joins Golf Central to reflect on the life Jack Burke Jr. lived, highlighting why people gravitated towards him and why he was a protector of the game.
The life of Jack Burke Jr.
Two-time major winner Jack Burke Jr. dies at 100 years old and Golf Central takes a look at his legendary life.
Highlights: The American Express, Round 2
Watch the best shots from Round 2 of The American Express from La Quinta, California.
Amateur Dunlap in the mix at the American Express
Nick Dunlap is near the top of the leaderboard at the American Express and talks about how he plans on shaking off nerves to continue competing against the world's best golfers as an amateur.
Burns, with new haircut, flirts with 59 at AmEx
After flirting with 59 in Round 2 of The American Express, Sam Burns details what went right and when he started thinking about breaking 60 -- before showing his Alabama-themed haircut from a lost bet with Justin Thomas.