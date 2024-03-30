Watch Now
Higgo chips in on No. 7, follows it up with Eagle
Garrick Higgo plays a beautiful bunker shot on No. 7 for birdie and follows it up with an Eagle hole-out on No. 10 during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Hahn holes out for Eagle on No. 16 at Houston Open
James Hahn executes a precise third shot on the par-5 16th and holes out for Eagle during Round 3 of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Garrick Higgo plays a beautiful bunker shot on No. 7 for birdie and follows it up with an Eagle hole-out on No. 10 during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston.
Scheffler: ‘Sloppy’ end to Houston Open Round 2
Damon Hack catches up with Scottie Scheffler after his second round at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where an 18th-hole double bogey ended his 28-round under-par streak.
HLs: Scheffler’s Rd. 2 at Houston Open ends streak
Watch highlights from Scottie Scheffler's second round at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in which he posted an even-par score that ended his streak of 28 consecutive rounds under par.
Clark breaks down his PGA Tour aces
Wyndham Clark runs through some of his best hole-in-ones made over the years with Smylie Kaufman.
Clark: Got over Players lip-out after two hours
Wyndham Clark tells Smylie Kaufman it didn't take him long to get over his lip-out on the 72nd hole at The Players Championship, even if he still can't believe it didn't drop.
Clark analyzes Scheffler, Zalatoris’ approaches
Wyndham Clark joins Smylie Kaufman to offer his observations on Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler's play at the 15th hole in Round 2 of the Houston Open and reminisce about the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup.
Horschel makes light of club toss at Houston Open
Billy Horschel joins Smylie Kauffman's Happy Hour to discuss the difficulty of Nos. 15 and 16 at the Houston Open and makes light of a pair of club tosses during his first round.
Horschel explains his unique putting routine
Billy Horschel gives in-depth insight on his unique putting routine during Smylie Kaufman's Happy Hour at the Houston Open.
Clark: Back is ‘getting better everyday’
Wyndham Clark discusses how he is battling through a back injury at the Houston Open and how the course is playing differently from the first day of action.